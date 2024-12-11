Grim Theory About Why CEO 'Gunman' Luigi Mangione Kept Turning Around During Court Hearing — After Accounts Emerged of His 'Sexless, Drug-Crazed, Incel Life'
The alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO may have been looking for a familiar face when he appeared for his first court hearing on Monday, just one day before scuffling with police.
Luigi Mangione continued to turn around repeatedly in court to look into the public gallery despite none of his relatives showing up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 26-year-old also did not have anyone on his side for his second court hearing the following day to face identity fraud and gun charges in Pennsylvania. He faces second-degree murder charges in New York City.
While his family did not arrive to court, they did release a public statement which read: "Our family is shocked and devastated by Luigi’s arrest.
"We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."
Mangione was charged with the second-degree murder of CEO Brian Thompson after the 50-year-old was shot outside of the Hilton Hotel in NYC the morning of Wednesday, December 4.
The suspect is said to have withdrawn from his family and friends sometime last year, when he appears to have gone into an isolated mental health spiral due to severe back pain.
Tracy Le, a New York-based data analyst and one of Mangione's best friends, was left "shaken" by the scandal and defended his character.
She posted a lengthy tribute on Instagram Stories just hours after Mangione was named as the murder suspect.
Le wrote: "When I first saw the news, I was hoping it was just either a common name or a mistake because it was, for a while, the only name whose FaceTime calls I would pick up. Luigi was one of my best, closest and most trusted friends."
She continued: "... He was whom I always came to for identity crisis rants, relationship problems, career complaints. And always left feeling better.
"He was caring, and smart, and mature, and sweet, and so considerate. I would visit him and always 100 per cent depended on him to plan the trips and always 100 per cent believed we would have the best time."
She concluded the emotional post: "I am shaken, I am blindsided, but most of all I, am sad. I am heartbroken. I am overwhelmed."
R.J. Martin, the founder of co-living space Surfbreak, claims Mangione suffered chronic back pain from an apparent pinched nerve and friends stopped hearing from him this summer.
"I loved this guy. In some ways I feel like my members are my kids," Martin said following Mangione's arrest.
Mangione comes from a wealthy family. The Ivy league graduate is the heir to a holiday resort fortune created by his grandparents, and the brother of a top doctor.
He is originally from Towson, Maryland, where he lived in a $1M home with his parents and is an anti-capitalist who attended Baltimore's elite $40,000-a-year Gilman School, where he graduated valedictorian in 2016.
A former classmate from Gilman, who refused to be named, said: "We went to the same school but didn't really have the same friends. I'm really shocked by this whole thing..."
More details have also emerged about Mangione and his private life, as at least two gay men have come forward to claim to have had relationships with him.
Before the crime, Mangione had also tweeted about psilocybin online – also known as magic mushrooms, and even added a book titled Psilocybin Mushrooms of the World: An Identification Guide and Mushrooms of Hawai’i: An Identification Guide to his Goodreads.
Mangione, who was being held at State Correctional Institution (SCI) Huntingdon in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania before his court appearance, is expected to plead not guilty.