Grim Theory About Why CEO 'Gunman' Luigi Mangione Kept Turning Around During Court Hearing — After Accounts Emerged of His 'Sexless, Drug-Crazed, Incel Life'

Le wrote: "When I first saw the news, I was hoping it was just either a common name or a mistake because it was, for a while, the only name whose FaceTime calls I would pick up. Luigi was one of my best, closest and most trusted friends."

She continued: "... He was whom I always came to for identity crisis rants, relationship problems, career complaints. And always left feeling better.

"He was caring, and smart, and mature, and sweet, and so considerate. I would visit him and always 100 per cent depended on him to plan the trips and always 100 per cent believed we would have the best time."

She concluded the emotional post: "I am shaken, I am blindsided, but most of all I, am sad. I am heartbroken. I am overwhelmed."