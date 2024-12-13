Mystery Female Celebrity Who 'Watched Diddy and Jay-Z Rape Teen at Party' Is 'Lawyering Up' After Both Rappers Deny Shock Allegations

According to the alleged victim, an unidentified woman, referred to only as "Celebrity B" in court documents, was detailed as a "bystander" in the recent lawsuit accusing Jay-Z, 55, and Combs, also 55, of raping a minor in 2000 at an after-party following the MTV VMAs.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was named in an updated lawsuit last weekend, accusing him and Combs of being involved in the alleged assault of a 13-year-old girl at the afterparty in New York City.

While speculation runs rampant over who "Celebrity B" is, experts predict she is likely preparing for the day her identity is exposed.

Criminal defense attorney Julia Jayne told Fox News Digital the woman is "100% lawyering up and probably reviewing a demand letter".