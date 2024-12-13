Mystery Female Celebrity Who 'Watched Diddy and Jay-Z Rape Teen at Party' Is 'Lawyering Up' After Both Rappers Deny Shock Allegations
The unrevealed third celebrity said to be present during Sean 'Diddy' Combs alleged rape of a minor is reportedly lawyering up, in case her identity is revealed.
Combs and rapper Jay-Z have already been publicly named as the others, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the alleged victim, an unidentified woman, referred to only as "Celebrity B" in court documents, was detailed as a "bystander" in the recent lawsuit accusing Jay-Z, 55, and Combs, also 55, of raping a minor in 2000 at an after-party following the MTV VMAs.
Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was named in an updated lawsuit last weekend, accusing him and Combs of being involved in the alleged assault of a 13-year-old girl at the afterparty in New York City.
While speculation runs rampant over who "Celebrity B" is, experts predict she is likely preparing for the day her identity is exposed.
Criminal defense attorney Julia Jayne told Fox News Digital the woman is "100% lawyering up and probably reviewing a demand letter".
According to her complaint, the accuser claimed she was trying to gain entry into an afterparty and spoke to a limo driver who worked for Combs, who then allegedly took her to a house party where she signed a document she believes was an NDA.
She started to get lightheaded after drinking a cocktail, alleging Combs, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" surrounded her as she lay down in a bedroom.
The accuser claimed Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z was alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".
Her suit alleged: "After (Jay-Z) finished he stepped back toward the wall. Combs then stepped forward and vaginally raped Plaintiff while Carter and Celebrity B watched."
Jayne said she did not expect "Celebrity B" to come forward on her own, as it would then "drag that celebrity's name through the mud".
But in this day and age, the attorney said it's a matter of when, not if the identity is exposed.
"Likely, that celebrity's name will come out, but no celebrity wants to be associated with this case, even as a witness. "It would be negative publicity," she said.
While "Celebrity B" enjoys her anonymity for now, RadarOnline.com can reveal Jennifer Lopez's name has suddenly become entangled in the lawsuit.
Recently discovered photos now show Lopez, 55, in a fiery confrontation with Combs that same night. The timeframe also lines up with Lopez's relationship with Combs, whom she dated from 1999 to 2001.
Over the last few months, the list of allegations against Combs has grown quickly — with some alleged incidents occurring back in the early 1990s.
Combs is currently sitting in jail at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is set for May 2025.
As the lawsuits continue to be filed, the Bad Boy Records founder has denied all allegations.
The disgraced producer was arrested back in September and hit with sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution charges.
He was recently denied bail for the third time.