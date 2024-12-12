EXCLUSIVE: J-Lo and 'Diddy' Sex Tape Rumors Explode AGAIN in Wake of Diva Being Dragged into Jay-Z Rape Outrage

Jay-Z's bombshell alleged hand in sex crimes with best pal Sean Combs has led to fevered new speculation about the powder keg Jennifer Lopez sex tape.

Rap giant Jay-Z has denied the claims in a strongly-worded statement, and that's led music fans to speculate over the existence of xxx-rated footage involving ex-lovers Combs and Lopez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One person said on a fan site dedicated to music: "This tape is dynamite. You are not telling me that Diddy didn't share that with his close friends. And now his friends are getting dragged into his drama. There is a reckoning coming."

Another added: "These guys all in each other's pockets and beds and Diddy be filming it all. Man, what a sordid merry-go-round."