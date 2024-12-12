Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: J-Lo and 'Diddy' Sex Tape Rumors Explode AGAIN in Wake of Diva Being Dragged into Jay-Z Rape Outrage

Dec. 12 2024, Published 11:11 a.m. ET

Jay-Z's bombshell alleged hand in sex crimes with best pal Sean Combs has led to fevered new speculation about the powder keg Jennifer Lopez sex tape.

Rap giant Jay-Z has denied the claims in a strongly-worded statement, and that's led music fans to speculate over the existence of xxx-rated footage involving ex-lovers Combs and Lopez, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One person said on a fan site dedicated to music: "This tape is dynamite. You are not telling me that Diddy didn't share that with his close friends. And now his friends are getting dragged into his drama. There is a reckoning coming."

Another added: "These guys all in each other's pockets and beds and Diddy be filming it all. Man, what a sordid merry-go-round."

Combs was said to have a stash of CCTV sex tapes filmed in his mansions.

Sources say the J-Lo tape ended both Lopez's marriage to Ben Affleck and left her second marriage with Cris Judd in tatters.

An insider, when the singer and Judd split in 2002, said: "Diddy is obsessed with Jennifer – and he deserves a lot of blame for wrecking her and Judd's marriage.

"People close to Diddy say that when they were dating, he made a video of them making hot, passionate love. Judd knew this and it blew his mind, and his relationship with Jen."

And fallen record boss Suge Knight believes he knows where the tape resides.

The record producer and convicted felon speculated the FBI recovered the alleged sex tape – and other "compromising" videos featuring Lopez – when federal agents raided Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami mansions in March.

They then allegedly gave the videos to Affleck who could "never look" at Lopez the same way ever again.

He said: "I'm quite sure the FBI probably called. And the FBI gave respect and a courtesy call to Ben Affleck.

"It's a white man who got respect in the white world. I'm quite sure they said, 'We want to show you some things about your wife.'

"When he sees the s--- that her and Diddy were doing and who they were doing it with, I'm quite sure they gave his a-- those tapes. And I'm quite sure that he can never look at her the same."

The rumors of a sex tape began to circulate in the early 2000s, a period when both artists were at the peak of their careers. The couple had a highly publicized relationship during this time, which inevitably led to speculation and gossip.

In 2003, reports surfaced about a supposed intimate video featuring the two, igniting a media frenzy. However, the authenticity of such claims has always been disputed, and the lack of concrete evidence has left the public divided.

Both Lopez and Combs have addressed the rumors at various points in their careers. Combs has often used humor to downplay the situation, while J-Lo has opted for a more serious approach, emphasizing the importance of privacy.

Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was named in an updated lawsuit on Sunday, accusing him and Combs of being involved in the alleged assault of a 13-year-old girl at an MTV VMAs afterparty in New York City.

