EXCLUSIVE: Jay-Z's $5M 'Groveling Sorry Ring Gift' to Beyoncé — Rapper Fuels Rumors He Upgraded Shellshocked Wife's Engagement Band 'To Pay For' Child Rape Scandal
Jay-Z has dug deep into his monster fortune to splash out $5m on a gigantic new engagement ring as he fights allegations that he raped a 13-year-old girl with pal Sean Combs.
And his tormented wife Beyoncé , 43, stepped out wearing the new sparkler this week and it has led to feverish speculation from fans that the rock was an apology gift from the beleaguered music mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
She shocked her fans after showing off an apparent replacement for her original engagement ring at Monday's premiere of the computer-generated Lion King prequel Mufasa.
Instead of the stunning emerald-cut diamond that the singer has sported on and off for years, she wore an even more opulent ring featuring three large diamonds, said to be worth $5m.
But fans online weren't impressed by the ring bought by the 99 Problems star.
One wrote: "I think that her ring could pay for kids college tuition, feed even more, and relieve some people's debt. It's ugly and gross in the face off all the poverty in the world."
"The ring is Gauche just like the couple," another commenter seethed.
Many fans thought the ring was somehow connected to rape accusations leveled against Jay-Z over the weekend.
"The things we focus on Her rings?? What about her husband's accusation of raping a 13-year-old ???," wrote a user.
Another fan joked the ring was typical "I'm guilty please don't leave me" jewelry.
Yet another said: "The bro has 99 problems but buying a ring aint one of them."
They were at the movie in LA to support their daughter Blue Ivy Carter.
The 12-year-old voices Kiara, the daughter of Simba (Donald Glover) and Nala (Beyoncé), in the prequel.
Jay-Z has been accused in a lawsuit of raping a 13-year-old girl with Combs at a party after the MTV Video Music Awards.
The 55-year-old rapper vehemently denied the accusations in a statement posted shortly afterward.
He responded to the lawsuit on Sunday in a statement in which he called the claims "idiotic" and part of a "blackmail" attempt from a lawyer named Tony Buzbee.
The star added: "My only heartbreak is for my family. My wife and I will have to sit our children down, one of whom is at the age where her friends will surely see the press and ask questions about the nature of these claims, and explain the cruelty and greed of people. I mourn yet another loss of innocence. Children should not have to endure such at their young age. It is unfair to have to try to understand inexplicable degrees of malice meant to destroy families and human spirit."
Jay-Z’s surprise red carpet appearance came one day after he was accused in a civil lawsuit of raping the 13-year-old girl in 2000 along with Combs.
The lawsuit, which was first filed in October and originally listed Combs as the defendant, was refiled Sunday to name Jay-Z (whose real name is Shawn Carter) as well.