Drew Barrymore Branded 'Hollywood's Cringe Queen' AGAIN After Giving Martha Stewart Hives in Touchy-Feely Interview – 'She Has Zero Filter'
Drew Barrymore once again proved that she's the cringe queen of daytime TV, this time during an interview with Martha Stewart, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 49-year-old gabfest host asked Stewart, 83, what makes her feel soft and gooey, then started caressing her arm as the domestic diva, clearly ill at ease, struggled to answer and finally shoved Barrymore away.
"You're the wrong gender", declared Stewart.
That was hardly the first time Barrymore has made a guest uncomfortable.
A few months ago, she told Kamala Harris, 60, that the country needed a "Momala" to "protect" us, fostering the stereotype that Black women are the responsible parents in the family – and getting raised eyebrows from the VP.
In May, Drew and singer Dua Lipa, 29, fawned over each other to a nauseating degree and then hugged so enthusiastically they nearly toppled over.
Barrymore sent the cringe-meter soaring again in October by revealing that she and actress Chloë Sevigny, 50, shared a kiss in a bathroom in the 1990s.
Another time, she went TMI with TV star Terry Crews, confessing to him that she'd had s** in "several" public places.
"Drew has no filter", noted a Tinseltown source. "And that can lead to a lot of squirming."