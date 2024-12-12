Turncoats! Hissy Hollywood Liberals 'Secretly Going Back on Promises to Leave America' in Wake of Donald Trump’s MAGA Victory

Hollywood liberals were vowing to flee America if Donald Trump was victorious over Democrat Kamala Harris on Election Day.

But now that the brash Republican has won the White House, sources said the sore losers are going back on their pompous promises because they refuse to give up their cushy lifestyles and eye-popping paychecks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One source said all the chatter about moving overseas from sanctimonious stars has "suddenly gotten very quiet".