Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Hollywood

Turncoats! Hissy Hollywood Liberals 'Secretly Going Back on Promises to Leave America' in Wake of Donald Trump’s MAGA Victory

hollywood liberals
Source: MEGA

A string of stars including Miley Cyrus and Amy Schumer had vowed to quit the States if The Don seized power again.

Dec. 12 2024, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hollywood liberals were vowing to flee America if Donald Trump was victorious over Democrat Kamala Harris on Election Day.

But now that the brash Republican has won the White House, sources said the sore losers are going back on their pompous promises because they refuse to give up their cushy lifestyles and eye-popping paychecks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

One source said all the chatter about moving overseas from sanctimonious stars has "suddenly gotten very quiet".

Article continues below advertisement
hollywood liberals
Source: MEGA

Cher isn’t ditching her Malibu palace – despite threats to leave.

Article continues below advertisement

In July, Basic Instinct babe Sharon Stone, 66, said she'd consider a house in Italy if Trump scored a second term.

Last year, Moonstruck Oscar winner Cher, 78, claimed she "almost got an ulcer" during Trump's first stint in office, which lasted from 2017 to 2021. She said: "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave."

Game of Thrones stunner Sophie Turner, 28, also pledged to "get the f*ck out" of America and move back to her native England.

Article continues below advertisement
hollywood liberals
Source: MEGA

... and Turner won’t move back to England after all.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider said the majority of the moaners never intended to follow through and called their "attention-seeking" talk "a bunch of hot air".

For all of Cher's bravado, the source said, the superstar is privately admitting she won't ditch America – despite Trump's takeover.

"She's never going to leave her kids, and her boyfriend, A.E. Edwards, is here, too", the insider explained. "Her life is far too settled to run for the border. And truth is, she can stay ensconced in her Malibu palace like a queen!"

Article continues below advertisement
hollywood liberals
Source: MEGA

Streisand’s family ties are keeping her in America.

Article continues below advertisement

Songbird Barbra Streisand, 82, is another star who's being forced to eat her words, confided the insider. The hitmaker huffed in 2023 that she "can't live" in a country run by Trump and revealed she might move to England. But according to the insider, those were nothing but empty promises.

"Her husband, James Brolin, doesn't want to live in England. Their grandkids are here; their friends are here," a source said. "No one believed Barbra when she said that, and now she's privately admitting she doesn't plan to leave."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Composite picture of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Years of Dating Traumas Revealed After She Announces Engagement to 'Sexiest Man Alive' Benny Blanco

denzel washington obsessed with regaining youthful figure

Denzel Washington 'Wasting Away' As He's Obsessed With 'Regaining Youthful Figure' After Appearing in Muscle-Bound Epic 'Gladiator II'

Article continues below advertisement
hollywood liberals
Source: MEGA

Goldberg isn’t going anywhere either – just like in 2016.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The insider added many more bigmouths are zipping their lips and staying put – much like Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and George Lopez did when Trump won his first presidential election in 2016.

"They are all just way too firmly rooted in the U.S. Their work is here, their friends and business opportunities are here. Of course, they won't cop to being too flaky to follow through", explained the insider. "Their new mantra is that they want to stay and fight."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.