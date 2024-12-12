Turncoats! Hissy Hollywood Liberals 'Secretly Going Back on Promises to Leave America' in Wake of Donald Trump’s MAGA Victory
Hollywood liberals were vowing to flee America if Donald Trump was victorious over Democrat Kamala Harris on Election Day.
But now that the brash Republican has won the White House, sources said the sore losers are going back on their pompous promises because they refuse to give up their cushy lifestyles and eye-popping paychecks, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One source said all the chatter about moving overseas from sanctimonious stars has "suddenly gotten very quiet".
In July, Basic Instinct babe Sharon Stone, 66, said she'd consider a house in Italy if Trump scored a second term.
Last year, Moonstruck Oscar winner Cher, 78, claimed she "almost got an ulcer" during Trump's first stint in office, which lasted from 2017 to 2021. She said: "If he gets in, who knows? This time I will leave."
Game of Thrones stunner Sophie Turner, 28, also pledged to "get the f*ck out" of America and move back to her native England.
The insider said the majority of the moaners never intended to follow through and called their "attention-seeking" talk "a bunch of hot air".
For all of Cher's bravado, the source said, the superstar is privately admitting she won't ditch America – despite Trump's takeover.
"She's never going to leave her kids, and her boyfriend, A.E. Edwards, is here, too", the insider explained. "Her life is far too settled to run for the border. And truth is, she can stay ensconced in her Malibu palace like a queen!"
Songbird Barbra Streisand, 82, is another star who's being forced to eat her words, confided the insider. The hitmaker huffed in 2023 that she "can't live" in a country run by Trump and revealed she might move to England. But according to the insider, those were nothing but empty promises.
"Her husband, James Brolin, doesn't want to live in England. Their grandkids are here; their friends are here," a source said. "No one believed Barbra when she said that, and now she's privately admitting she doesn't plan to leave."
The insider added many more bigmouths are zipping their lips and staying put – much like Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer and George Lopez did when Trump won his first presidential election in 2016.
"They are all just way too firmly rooted in the U.S. Their work is here, their friends and business opportunities are here. Of course, they won't cop to being too flaky to follow through", explained the insider. "Their new mantra is that they want to stay and fight."