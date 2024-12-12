Selena Gomez's Years of Dating Traumas Revealed After She Announces Engagement to 'Sexiest Man Alive' Benny Blanco

However, the intense public interest in the romance proved to be too much for the pair.

She added: "We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us."

Next up was Bieber who she dated twice, 2009 to 2014 and 2017 to 2018, splitting for good just months before the Baby singer announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

Sparks flew when Bieber serenaded Gomez with his song One Less Lonely Girl during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in 2009.

The pair went on to deny romance rumors throughout 2010, with Gomez referring to the teen idol as her "little brother."