Selena Gomez's Years of Dating Traumas Revealed After She Announces Engagement to 'Sexiest Man Alive' Benny Blanco
Selena Gomez ended years of disastrous relationships by getting engaged to music producer Benny Blanco.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 32, was given a huge diamond ring by the "sexiest man alive" and announced the pair are set to wed via Instagram on Wednesday, with a simple caption "Forever begins now" alongside a snap of the sparkler.
Gomez finally bagging her "Mr Right" has been a longtime coming, given the amount of failed romances on her dating CV.
Her most famous ex is without doubt Justin Bieber, a former collaborator of Blanco, 36, but before her high-profile relationship with the Canadian, she also dated two other famous faces.
In 2008, Gomez enjoyed a brief romance with Nick Jonas and she even starred in Jonas Brothers’ Burnin’ Up music video.
Jonas also famously dated singer Miley Cyrus around that time.
There was no bad blood between the female stars, Gomez revealing in 2016: "We never feuded.
"We both liked the same guy when we were 16... We are now completely settled in our own lives."
After the romance fizzled out, Gomez then set her sights on Twilight star Taylor Lautner the following year.
They met while she was filming Ramona and Beezus and he was shooting Twilight: New Moon.
Gomez said: "Kristen (Stewart) was staying in my hotel. He would visit her, so we were constantly running into each other in the lobby — and we ended up meeting."
However, the intense public interest in the romance proved to be too much for the pair.
She added: "We would go out to lunch and dinner, but I knew he had paparazzi following him and I had paparazzi following me. So we literally just wanted to hang out, go bowling and stuff, and it went a little too far, I think. People were getting a little crazy about us."
Next up was Bieber who she dated twice, 2009 to 2014 and 2017 to 2018, splitting for good just months before the Baby singer announced his engagement to Hailey Baldwin.
Sparks flew when Bieber serenaded Gomez with his song One Less Lonely Girl during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in 2009.
The pair went on to deny romance rumors throughout 2010, with Gomez referring to the teen idol as her "little brother."
Later that year they were spotted eating pancakes at IHOP before they began attending red carpet events together, including the Katy Perry: Part of Me premiere.
The pair continued to date on and off until April 2014, when Gomez reportedly found photos of Kylie Jenner on Bieber's phone, leading to a break-up.
Months later they were back together, with Bieber sharing a photo of them with the caption: "Our love is unconditional."
However the reunion didn't last long, and the two split again in October.
In late 2017, Bieber and Gomez were spotted grabbing breakfast and attending a church service together.
They continued to be pictured together, enjoying bike rides and attending hockey games, but by March 2018 they called it quits for good.
Between both Bieber romances, Gomez was linked to British actor Orlando Bloom and reportedly the pair hooked up to make their respective exes Miranda Kerr and Bieber jealous, after they allegedly flirted at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
During that same period, Gomez was also rumored to be dating Russian-German DJ Zedd, who shared a picture of them in bed together.
One Direction singer Niall Horan and U.S songwriter Charlie Puth were also heavily linked with the Texas-born star, likewise The Weeknd — real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye — but this relationship was far more solid, lasting ten months in 2017.
In 2022, Gomez was rumored to be dating The Chainsmokers' Andrew Taggart after the two stars were seen grabbing dinner in New York City, as well as another former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.
Gomez confirmed her relationship with Blanco last December.
She cuddled up to the musician in a snap shared to her Instagram stories.
It came after she liked and commented "Facts" underneath a Popfactions Instagram post that said she had seemingly confirmed that she's "in a relationship."
She also revealed they had already been dating for six months and he treats her better than anyone else.