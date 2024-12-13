Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Selena Gomez

Why Justin Bieber is 'To Blame' For His Loved-Up Ex Selena Gomez Announcing She's Engaged to Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Composite photos of Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco.
Source: MEGA;@selenagomez/instagram

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco secretly got engaged in summer but delayed announcement due to Justin Bieber.

Dec. 13 2024, Updated 3:24 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Selena Gomez and new fiancé Benny Blanco got engaged in secret five months ago — but delayed making an announcement due to Justin Bieber.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Gomez, 32, has been celebrating their engagement since August and initially planned to make the couple's news public.

Article continues below advertisement
why justin bieber is to blame for his loved up ex selena gomez announcing shes engaged to boyfriend benny blanco selenagomez
Source: @selenagomez/instagram

Gomez told her 422million Instagram followers she's getting married this week despite Benny Blanco proposing in the summer.

Article continues below advertisement

But they decided to delay going public in fear of being "tied" to Gomez’s ex becoming a father for the first time, which occurred around the same time.

A source said: "They became engaged in August and Selena didn't want her engagement to be tied to Bieber in any way.

"They knew it would."

Gomez and Bieber dated on and off for years before he met and married Hailey Bieber.

The pair welcomed their first child, son Jack, on August 22.

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber spending like crazy without earning
Source: MEGA

Gomez didn't want her engagement "tied" with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's baby news.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider continued: "Selena knew that there would be stories accusing her of getting engaged to turn attention away from Justin’s baby, or that people would claim that she did this to one up him."

Gomez wrote "forever begins now..." as she announced her engagement to her 422million Instagram followers on Wednesday.

She also posted a photo of herself wrapped in Blanco's arms as she flashed the marquise diamond ring for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement
why justin bieber is to blame for his loved up ex selena gomez announcing shes engaged to boyfriend benny blanco

Gomez has ended years of failed relationships with A-list stars and finally found her Mr Right in Blanco.

Article continues below advertisement
why justin bieber is to blame for his loved up ex selena gomez announcing shes engaged to boyfriend benny blanco
Source: MEGA

Blanco reportedly popped the question during a romantic picnic with food from Taco Bell.

Article continues below advertisement

Blanco, 36, a famed music producer, seemingly popped the question during a romantic picnic with food from Taco Bell.

Rare Beauty founder Gomez also shared a video of the moment she broke the happy news to a loved one.

"I said yes to this," she says as she flashes the rock.

The actress and singer can be seen laughing as the woman on the video call screams and declares: "Oh my God it's so beautiful."

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber hailey bieber cyber truck radar
Source: MEGA

Canadian singer Bieber welcomed his first baby with wife Hailey, a son Jack, on August 22.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

'Diddy' Judge Provokes Outrage By Granting 'Serial Rapist' Rapper’s 'Diva' Jail Demand For Laptop Access Behind Bars — Despite Witness Intimidation Fears

Split photo of Jay-Z, Rymir Sattherthwaite

EXCLUSIVE: How the FBI Were Called in to Probe Jay-Z's Lovechild Drama — As Rapper's Rape Scandal Continues to Lay Waste to His Reputation

Article continues below advertisement

The couple received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from their celebrity friends, with Taylor Swift offering to be a "flower girl" at the wedding.

Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Cardi B also shared their love.

Blanco himself left a cheeky comment in which he referred to Gomez as his "wife."

"Hey wait… that’s my wife," wrote the musician, who earned nearly 150,000 'likes.'

But Gordon Ramsay's response proved divisive, with some accusing the British chef of mocking Blanco’s appearance and suggesting Gomez is only with him for his culinary skills.

"Congratulations to you both it must be the cooking," he wrote alongside a string of red love hearts.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple first sparked engagement rumors back in August after she shared a selfie with a heart emoji strategically placed over her wedding finger.

Gomez and Blanco had known each other for more than a decade by the time they started dating in June 2023.

They went public that December, with the Wolves singer describing him as her "absolute everything" on Instagram.

Blanco produced her 2015 songs Same Old Love and Kill ’Em With Kindness, along with her 2017 collaboration with Cashmere Cat, Trust Nobody. They also collaborated on 2019 single I Can’t Get Enough with J Balvin and Tainy.

In August 2023 she released her track Single Soon, which Blanco produced.

Speaking to Sirius XM while promoting the track she discussed her non negotiables for a partner.

"I mean you gotta be cool, man," she said. "Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool.

"You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.