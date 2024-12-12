Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

EXCLUSIVE: Ghouls Cashing in on 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione's 'CEO Murder' — By Selling Mugs and Merch Emblazoned With His Face and 'Triple-D Bullet Calling Card'

luigi mangiones ceo murder pp
Source: MEGA/Tee Shirt Palace

The 26-year-old was arrested one week after the killing.

Dec. 12 2024, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ghouls have been cashing in on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's "assassin" Luigi Mangione just days after he was busted by police in Pennsylvania.

RadarOnline.com can reveal that after the 26-year-old suspect's mugshot was released to the public — fans started to make merchandise and mugs to sell.

Article continues below advertisement
luigi mangione ceo killer fans offer pay legal bills
Source: MEGA

The Ivy league graduate has been charged with second degree murder one week after the shooting.

Article continues below advertisement

After a five-day intense manhunt for the shooter, Mangione, 26, was busted at a McDonald's on Monday in Pennsylvania.

During police questioning, he had fake IDs, a "ghost gun" similar to the one involved in the shooting, and a manifesto lambasting the healthcare industry.

On Wednesday, one week after the horrifying murder, investigators revealed that fingerprints found on a water bottle near the scene of the brutal murder matched those of Mangione, according to ABC News.

Before Mangione was arrested, many users on social media praised the murderer as a "hero" — which only escalated once his shirtless photos, as well as snaps during his college years, started circulating on the internet.

Article continues below advertisement

After a few photos of the 26-year-old were released online, including his mugshots, he gained a large fan base all over the country.

Many social media users ran to TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter to praise the suspect responsible for the brutal slaying.

One user tweeted: "Luigi Mangione may have murdered in cold blood, but boy, he’s hot."

Another wrote: "It’s been confirmed the suspect is in fact hot, please free Luigi Mangione. Even if he did it, he didn’t."

Article continues below advertisement
luigi mangiones ceo murder by selling mugs and merch emblazoned with his face
Source: Tee Shirt Palace

Many sites are selling items with his face printed on them.

Article continues below advertisement

Less than a week after the horrific slaying, websites started selling shirts featuring a collage of photos of Mangione surrounded by bullets.

Other options being sold on Etsy are hoodies and stickers featuring the slogan “Deny, Defend, Depose."

In addition, options for your pets are available too —Tee Shirt Palace has a selection of dog bandanas emblazoned with the alleged assassin’s face.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans are not only purchasing merch to support Mangione — they are also calling his legal team offering to pay his bills.

After the 26-year-old's photos went viral, his lawyer, Tom Dickey, revealed that his staff had received numerous emails from people offering to pay for Mangione's legal bills.

Dickey said he hadn't seen the offers himself, but his staff informed him that "people are doing that."

Article continues below advertisement
luigi mangione potus seal tshirt
Source: Tee Shirt Palace

Fans are cashing in on the suspect.

Article continues below advertisement

But the lawyer stated he "probably wouldn't" accept the offers.

He added: "Obviously my client appreciates the support that he has, but I don’t know.

"It just doesn’t sit right with me."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Andrew Witty and Brian Thompson

UnitedHealthcare Boss Sparks Fury Over Five-Word Message in Leaked Email to Staff After CEO Brian Thompson Shot to Death

Mugshot of Luigi Mangione

CEO 'Killer' Luigi Mangione's 'Ghost Gun' is Fueling Fears 3D-Printed Weapons are Turning U.S. into 'Wild West'

Article continues below advertisement

Mangione is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail while fighting extradition to New York.

He is facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of Thompson outside of a Manhattan hotel last week.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Brian Thompson
Source: LINKEDIN

Thompson was gunned down outside a Hilton hotel on Wednesday, December 4.

When he was busted by authorities, Mangione's alleged manifesto included remarks about “parasitic” health insurance companies and expressed disdain for corporate greed and power.

He also mentioned that the United States has the most expensive healthcare system in the world.

According to reports, the note also included a line about Mangione acting alone in the shooting of Thompson.

The note allegedly said: “To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.