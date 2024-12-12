EXCLUSIVE: Ghouls Cashing in on 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione's 'CEO Murder' — By Selling Mugs and Merch Emblazoned With His Face and 'Triple-D Bullet Calling Card'

After a five-day intense manhunt for the shooter, Mangione, 26, was busted at a McDonald's on Monday in Pennsylvania.

During police questioning, he had fake IDs, a "ghost gun" similar to the one involved in the shooting, and a manifesto lambasting the healthcare industry.

On Wednesday, one week after the horrifying murder, investigators revealed that fingerprints found on a water bottle near the scene of the brutal murder matched those of Mangione, according to ABC News.

Before Mangione was arrested, many users on social media praised the murderer as a "hero" — which only escalated once his shirtless photos, as well as snaps during his college years, started circulating on the internet.