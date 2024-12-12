EXCLUSIVE: Ghouls Cashing in on 'Assassin' Luigi Mangione's 'CEO Murder' — By Selling Mugs and Merch Emblazoned With His Face and 'Triple-D Bullet Calling Card'
Ghouls have been cashing in on UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's "assassin" Luigi Mangione just days after he was busted by police in Pennsylvania.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that after the 26-year-old suspect's mugshot was released to the public — fans started to make merchandise and mugs to sell.
After a five-day intense manhunt for the shooter, Mangione, 26, was busted at a McDonald's on Monday in Pennsylvania.
During police questioning, he had fake IDs, a "ghost gun" similar to the one involved in the shooting, and a manifesto lambasting the healthcare industry.
On Wednesday, one week after the horrifying murder, investigators revealed that fingerprints found on a water bottle near the scene of the brutal murder matched those of Mangione, according to ABC News.
Before Mangione was arrested, many users on social media praised the murderer as a "hero" — which only escalated once his shirtless photos, as well as snaps during his college years, started circulating on the internet.
After a few photos of the 26-year-old were released online, including his mugshots, he gained a large fan base all over the country.
Many social media users ran to TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter to praise the suspect responsible for the brutal slaying.
One user tweeted: "Luigi Mangione may have murdered in cold blood, but boy, he’s hot."
Another wrote: "It’s been confirmed the suspect is in fact hot, please free Luigi Mangione. Even if he did it, he didn’t."
Less than a week after the horrific slaying, websites started selling shirts featuring a collage of photos of Mangione surrounded by bullets.
Other options being sold on Etsy are hoodies and stickers featuring the slogan “Deny, Defend, Depose."
In addition, options for your pets are available too —Tee Shirt Palace has a selection of dog bandanas emblazoned with the alleged assassin’s face.
Fans are not only purchasing merch to support Mangione — they are also calling his legal team offering to pay his bills.
After the 26-year-old's photos went viral, his lawyer, Tom Dickey, revealed that his staff had received numerous emails from people offering to pay for Mangione's legal bills.
Dickey said he hadn't seen the offers himself, but his staff informed him that "people are doing that."
But the lawyer stated he "probably wouldn't" accept the offers.
He added: "Obviously my client appreciates the support that he has, but I don’t know.
"It just doesn’t sit right with me."
Mangione is currently being held in a Pennsylvania jail while fighting extradition to New York.
He is facing murder charges for the fatal shooting of Thompson outside of a Manhattan hotel last week.
When he was busted by authorities, Mangione's alleged manifesto included remarks about “parasitic” health insurance companies and expressed disdain for corporate greed and power.
He also mentioned that the United States has the most expensive healthcare system in the world.
According to reports, the note also included a line about Mangione acting alone in the shooting of Thompson.
The note allegedly said: “To the Feds, I’ll keep this short, because I do respect what you do for our country. To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone."