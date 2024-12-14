Moving to One of Toronto's New Condos? Assess Your Storage Options First

From the above, one thing that becomes immediately obvious is that the storage facility needs to be convenient. One of the key benefits to living in an apartment in any major Canadian city is that everything is close to hand, meaning you can live day-to-day without needing a car. Obviously, that is negated if you have to drive three miles to get to the things you placed in storage.

Fortunately, as we mentioned earlier, secure and professionally operated storage facilities are rapidly appearing across Toronto, and other major Canadian cities, too. This means you’ll be able to find one that is quick and easy to reach, so you can use it to its full potential.

The second important consideration is temperature and environmental control. We specifically mentioned heated storage units earlier because winter temperatures in Toronto typically drop to around -5C (23F) during winter, and can drop as low as -30C (-22F) in extreme cold snaps. So it is even more important to choose heated storage in Canada than it is in other places.

Next, think about size. The major Canadian storage facilities offer anything from a storage space the size of a closet to something equivalent to a double garage. Obviously, this partly depends on what and how much to plan to store. For example, some of Toronto’s famous residents have valuable artwork, speedboats, even classic cars in rented storage. One point to keep in mind is this: While the price obviously increases according to size, the comparative cost of, for example, a 10x10 or a 10x15 unit is not huge. So if in doubt, it is worth erring on the larger size so you have extra space available when you need it.

Finally, take a look at security. Professionally operated facilities should have 24/7 security, double locks, CCTV and patrols. Toronto has a relatively low crime rate, but you should still take security seriously, as much for your own peace of mind as to guard against the risk of theft.