Angelina Jolie Reveals Pain in Heartbreaking Admission About her Acting Career Amid Fears for her Mental and Physical Health

Angelina Jolie believes she's barely received any recognition for her acting work during her long career.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 49, has credited new movie Maria, which has been tipped as a potential Oscar contender , for rediscovering her love of acting.

Angelina Jolie feels she has "never been taken seriously as an actress" in a heartbreaking admission about her career.

Jolie is tipped to be in contention for an Oscar for her role in Maria after landing Golden Globes nomination.

"As artists you want to take on something that you are afraid of, that you're not sure you can do.

Speaking about her belief Hollywood execs and critics do not rate her while discussing opera singer Maria Callas, who she plays in the movie, Jolie said: "It was a challenge.

Jolie's brutally honest claim comes amid reports she is struggling to cope with the strain of balancing looking after a young family, following her split from husband Brad Pitt , and maintaining her pursuit of recognition in the movie industry.

"You think about the old interviews there was a fuller conversation that was able to be had.

"I watched Callas’s really old interviews and they spent hours talking to her about her craft.

"Nobody's ever done that for me. She was taken seriously.

"I haven’t allowed myself to just enjoy (being an artist), because things become about celebrity or business.

"It is a gift to be allowed to live a life as an artist, and this role has helped make me rediscover art and being an artist.

"I am rediscovering that through Maria."