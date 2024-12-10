Your tip
Angelina Jolie Reveals Pain in Heartbreaking Admission About her Acting Career Amid Fears for her Mental and Physical Health

Composite picture of Angelina Jolieo
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie believes she's barely received any recognition for her acting work during her long career.

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Angelina Jolie feels she has "never been taken seriously as an actress" in a heartbreaking admission about her career.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, 49, has credited new movie Maria, which has been tipped as a potential Oscar contender, for rediscovering her love of acting.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie is tipped to be in contention for an Oscar for her role in Maria after landing Golden Globes nomination.

Jolie's brutally honest claim comes amid reports she is struggling to cope with the strain of balancing looking after a young family, following her split from husband Brad Pitt, and maintaining her pursuit of recognition in the movie industry.

Speaking about her belief Hollywood execs and critics do not rate her while discussing opera singer Maria Callas, who she plays in the movie, Jolie said: "It was a challenge.

"As artists you want to take on something that you are afraid of, that you're not sure you can do.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie is reportedly struggling to cope with the fallout to her marriage break-up from fellow Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

"You think about the old interviews there was a fuller conversation that was able to be had.

"I watched Callas’s really old interviews and they spent hours talking to her about her craft.

"Nobody's ever done that for me. She was taken seriously.

"I haven’t allowed myself to just enjoy (being an artist), because things become about celebrity or business.

"It is a gift to be allowed to live a life as an artist, and this role has helped make me rediscover art and being an artist.

"I am rediscovering that through Maria."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie admits playing opera singer Maria Callas has rediscovered her love for acting.

Jolie said she spent months learning to sing opera to play Maria Callas and in the film, her voice is mixed with Callas's own.

On Monday, she was nominated for a Golden Globe award for her role as Maria.

Talking about the training, she said: "You really can’t fake opera. It doesn't work. It has to be like a full-body thing for it to happen.

"The thing with opera is you have to sing it pretty loud. I've had my moments when everybody's gone out, because then I get to be loud.

"I was not sure I was ready to visit that level of truth and pain. I can see her (Maria's) love of her work, but I can see also that there was a level of pressure and pain."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie and Pitt were one of Hollywood's biggest power couples before their split in 2016.

She added that she found singing opera to be a form of therapy, explaining: "I would recommend it for anybody.

"When people go through things in their life it stores in their body. It gets in your stomach and your posture changes — but to sing opera you have to unlock all those parts.

"I became very emotional because when you start to let it out it's very, very primal."

RadarOnline.com revealed last week Jolie has struggled under her heavy workload following her fallout with Pitt.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Jolie has been left to bring up her children alone following her strained break-up from Pitt.

Her skinny physique has come under intense scrutiny, despite reports Jolie believes she’s "healthier than ever".

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Angelina is really showing the strain now over raising a huge family, keeping her Oscar buzz over Maria alive and battling her ex Brad over their old vineyard.

“She's getting skinnier and skinnier and just isn't eating enough, and this response to an interviewer shows she is starting to lose her patience with everyone."

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

