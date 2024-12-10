Your tip
Jennifer Aniston

Jilted Jennifer Aniston 'Fuming' Her Love Rival Angelina Jolie Is Being Tipped for Oscars Glory – 'There’s no Chance She'll Forgive Her For Stealing Brad Pitt!'

Jennifer Aniston is said to be unable to let her love rivalry with Angelina Jolie go.

By:

Dec. 10 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jilted Jennifer Aniston is fuming that her love rival Angelina Jolie is catching Oscar buzz, adding fresh fuel to their decades-long feud even as pals urge the Friends alum to finally let it go for her own good, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The battle between the romcom queen and the Maleficent witch started in 2004 when Jolie stole Brad Pitt from Jen while they were filming Mr & Mrs Smith together.

Source: MEGA

Aniston is said to be filled with rage Jolie is catching a major Oscar buzz.

"The bad blood is still boiling big-time, but Jen isn't getting the same kind of rabid support she got 20 years ago", confided an insider. "It's a hell of a lot harder for her to recruit people into the I Hate Angelina club these days."

Aniston, 55, and Pitt, 60, divorced in 2005 after nearly five years of marriage, and he wasted no time openly coupling up with sexpot Angie, 49.

The pair went on to share three biological and three adopted kids together before a fiery bust-up in 2016.

Source: MEGA

Aniston and Pitt divorced in 2005 after nearly five years of marriage.

At that point, Pitt and Aniston made up and she claimed they've since been "buddies" with "no awkwardness" between them.

Despite that buried hatchet, sources said there's "zero chance" Aniston and Jolie will ever forgive and forget.

Source: MEGA

Sources said there’s 'zero chance' Aniston will ever forgive Jolie.

"Jen and Angie would both benefit massively by publicly making up, but that's a line Jen will never cross", revealed our source. "Her position continues to be that she and Brad were both victims of Angie's ruthless plotting."

Now, things are likely to get testier between them as Jolie contends for an Oscar for her performance as Maria Callas in the new biopic Maria.

Source: MEGA

An insider said: 'This feud has grown tiresome and both would do better to just move on.'

"This feud has grown tiresome and both would do better to just move on", explained the source. "But there's no way that's going to happen. Jen sees Angie as an enemy for life!"

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

