EXCLUSIVE: 'Strained' Angelina Jolie Crowns Interviewer's Query 'Most Insane Question Ever' as She 'Gets Skinnier and Skinnier'
Angelina Jolie has snapped back at an interviewer for asking "the most insane question".
RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 49, gave a tetchy response to a journalist tasked with grilling her about her new movie Maria, in which she plays renowned opera singer Maria Calla.
And Jolie called out the interviewer, from British newspaper The Sunday Times, when asked if she believed there will ever be a movie based on her life.
She replied: "That gets the most insane question award.
"When you're a public person and you're playing (someone else), you're conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life, so we tried to be thoughtful (with Maria).
"Let's hope there isn't one about my life."
Jolie's irritable reaction adds weight to recent rumors she's struggling to cope with pressure of raising a large family alone, following her split from husband Brad Pitt, and work on her movies, which also has led to concerns over her skinny appearance.
In recent weeks, her physique has come under intense scrutiny, despite reports Jolie believes she’s "healthier than ever".
A source told RadarOnline.com: "Angelina is really showing the strain now over raising a huge family, keeping her Oscar buzz over Maria alive and battling her ex Brad over their old vineyard.
"She's getting skinnier and skinnier and just isn't eating enough, and this response to an interviewer shows she is starting to lose her patience with everyone."
Last week Jolie sparked fears from fans following the release of her "unhappy" magazine cover shoot for Vogue Mexico's December issue.
Shot by photographer Dan Martensen, Jolie is donning a black Christian Dior dress as her brunette hair falls over her face which wears her sad expression.
Fans were quick to take notice as they took to X to go off.
One person raged: "She looks really sad here, like she got the worst possible news just before she walked on set."
Another said: "She always looks so unhappy."
"These look like outtakes. It takes skill to make Angelina Jolie look this bad," one user shared, while another added: "Looks so low budget!'
The Mr & Mrs Smith star touched on her "pain" in the magazine's interview, and explained how her upcoming role as opera singer Callas impacted her.
She shared: "I had to take a deep breath and let it all out, and in between that, I also had to let out my real voice… which I also didn’t really have, because it’s where I carried my private pain, my gentleness, and a lot of things that I felt I didn’t own, that I didn’t feel safe letting out, it also involved owning something that I didn’t want to deal with."
Jolie added: "There's something that happens in these beautiful pieces of music that you can’t sing unless you can access a certain part of yourself."
The Hollywood actress shared: "I hadn’t really understood how much we hold in our bodies, how much we carry throughout life and how all of that changes and affects our sound and our voice, and I don’t just mean the audible part of our voice, but our true voice: the way we communicate with each other."
