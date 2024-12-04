EXCLUSIVE: 'Strained' Angelina Jolie Crowns Interviewer's Query 'Most Insane Question Ever' as She 'Gets Skinnier and Skinnier'

And Jolie called out the interviewer, from British newspaper The Sunday Times, when asked if she believed there will ever be a movie based on her life.

She replied: "That gets the most insane question award.

"When you're a public person and you're playing (someone else), you're conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life, so we tried to be thoughtful (with Maria).

"Let's hope there isn't one about my life."