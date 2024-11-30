Your tip
Angelina Jolie Panics Fans with 'Sad' Vogue Mexico Cover Amid Ongoing Court War With Ex Brad Pitt: 'She Looks So Unhappy'

Split photo of Angelina Jolie, Angelina Jolie for Vogue
Source: MEGA;VOGUE

Jolie posed for Vogue Mexico, but left fans baffled over her expression.

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Angelina Jolie's latest magazine cover has left fans buzzing — and not for the best reasons.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the A-lister was pegged at the cover star for Vogue Mexico's December issue, where she opened up about carrying her "private pain" as she continues to battle it out with her ex Brad Pitt.

angelina jolie could be left broke
Source: MEGA

Jolie spoke about her 'private pain' in a new interview amid her battle with ex Pitt.

The 49-year-old, in a cover shot by photographer Dan Martensen, has on a black Christian Dior dress as her brunette hair falls over her face which wears her sad expression.

Fans were quick to take notice as they took to X to go off. One person raged: "She looks really sad here, like she got the worst possible news just before she walked on set."

Another said: "She always looks so unhappy."

"These look like outtakes. It takes skill to make Angelina Jolie look this bad," one user shared, while another added: "Looks so low budget!'

img
Source: MEGA

The actress' latest cover shoot left fans concern and also raging.

The movie star touched on her "pain" in the magazine's interview, and explained how her upcoming role as opera singer Maria Callas impact her.

She shared: "I had to take a deep breath and let it all out, and in between that, I also had to let out my real voice… which I also didn’t really have, because it’s where I carried my private pain, my gentleness, and a lot of things that I felt I didn’t own, that I didn’t feel safe letting out, it also involved owning something that I didn’t want to deal with."

Jolie added: "There’s something that happens in these beautiful pieces of music that you can’t sing unless you can access a certain part of yourself."

george clooney and brad pitt regretting introducing their women
Source: MEGA

Pitt has been 'cut off' from his children's life.

The Hollywood star shared: "I hadn’t really understood how much we hold in our bodies, how much we carry throughout life and how all of that changes and affects our sound and our voice, and I don’t just mean the audible part of our voice, but our true voice: the way we communicate with each other."

Jolie's words comes as she has apparently cut her ex Pitt from their children's lives while the former couple continue to fight over the sale of her 50 percent share of their $350million French winery Chateau Miraval to Yuri Shefler, a Russian oligarch.

A source shared: "Brad is weary of the endless court battles and is appealing to Angie to end the bitterness, not only to bring peace but to draw a close to the senseless spending on legal fees."

brad pitt thinks angelina jolie brough son knox to governors awards to push his buttons
Source: MEGA

Jolie has not publicly dated since her 2016 split from ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The insider continued: "He's willing to put an end to the lawsuit and be more agreeable in other matters if she lets him see his kids. He just wants a chance to spend a little time with them. On Thanksgiving, he's planning to have his whole extended family over, and he knows they all love and miss his kids.

"It kills him that he's estranged and will do whatever is absolutely necessary to break down those barriers."

Jolie and Pitt shared six kids: Maddox, 23; Pax, 20; Zahara, 19; Shiloh, 18; and 16-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The exes are set to fight over the winery once again in court in 2025 after Jolie sold her share without Pitt's knowledge.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

