Tom Brady Ridiculed Over Major TV Gaffe as NFL Icon 'Tries Turducken' During Fox Thanksgiving Broadcast: 'He Never Ate It!'

Tom Brady has been grilled online for his Thanksgiving Day on-air gaffe.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Super Bowl winner fumbled his attempt to try "Turducken" during Fox Sports' NFL broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants holiday game.

While Brady, 47, took a big bite out of the infamous poultry dish – which combines turkey, chicken and duck – and exclaimed it was "amazing" to his broadcast co-host Kevin Burkhardt, viewers at one quickly noticed one glaring mistake: he did not actually eat the dish.