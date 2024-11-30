Tom Brady Ridiculed Over Major TV Gaffe as NFL Icon 'Tries Turducken' During Fox Thanksgiving Broadcast: 'He Never Ate It!'
Tom Brady has been grilled online for his Thanksgiving Day on-air gaffe.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Super Bowl winner fumbled his attempt to try "Turducken" during Fox Sports' NFL broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants holiday game.
While Brady, 47, took a big bite out of the infamous poultry dish – which combines turkey, chicken and duck – and exclaimed it was "amazing" to his broadcast co-host Kevin Burkhardt, viewers at one quickly noticed one glaring mistake: he did not actually eat the dish.
During the Thanksgiving broadcast, Brady and Burkhardt got festive and tried the dish live from the broadcasting booth.
While the co-host attempted to get in the holiday spirit by chowing down on two Turducken legs, they failed to realize they were merely eating turkey thighs.
As Brady gushed over how delicious the dish was, fans took to social media to point out the flaw – and trashed the former NFL star on his new commentary gig.
On X, the official NFL account shared a clip of the commentary booth feast along with the caption: "Tom Brady enjoys his first Turducken" with a crying laughing emoji.
In the clip, Brady joked before taking a bite of the bird: "How did a duck and a chicken get roped into this? They thought turkey was a Thanksgiving –"
Brady's bite out of the turkey leg stopped him mid-sentence before he gave his review of the dish: "That's good! That's really good."
He continued to joke he was done with the broadcast so he could focus on eating the "amazing" food.
Unfortunately for Brady, viewers didn't count the segment as his first Turducken experience since he only ate a turkey leg.
One user responded to the NFL clip: "No duck or chicken in a turkey leg."
Another questioned whether health-conscious Brady actually ate the dish: "Did he really take a bite?"
A third replied: "He definitely threw that leg into the trash when the camera went back to the field."
In addition to Brady's apparent Turducken gaffe, other users trashed his broadcasting skills.
One critic wrote: Tom Brady as a broadcaster reminds me of when you go to a bar to watch the game and there is an old man sitting next to you who won't stop telling stories about his past and you're trying your hardest to just follow the game."
Another user chimed in: "He sucks. Cant listen to him."
A third scathing take echoed: "I can honestly say, nobody would miss Tom Brady if he were to retire from his short broadcasting career."
As RadarOnline.com reported, while Brady was busy calling the NFL game, his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was enjoying sunny Costa Rica with their two children – Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11 – with her boyfriend Joaquim Valente, who she's expecting her first child with.
A source told us: "Tom has been struggling to get his TV career off the ground after he was sent absolutely reeling by Gisele's pregnancy news.
"This holiday is going to be a sad, lonely period of reflection of him because he's single.
"He's wondering if he made a mistake letting his marriage crumble."
