EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Woods Update — Author Begs Los Angeles DA to Reopen Case After New Bombshell Accounts from Eyewitnesses 43 Years After Actress' Mysterious Death
The Natalie Woods death case has just received a huge jolt following accounts from two new eyewitnesses.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the new information may possibly be enough for the decades-old case to be reopened again.
Two new witnesses have claimed that the actress was physically abused by her husband, Robert Wagner, and was screaming for her life before disappearing from the yacht Splendour off California's Catalina Island on November 28, 1981.
Marti Rulli, the author behind the upcoming book Natalie Wood and the Devil She Knew, told RadarOnline: "The case will remain open as long as Robert Wagner is alive because he is the suspect.
"I still hold hope the Los Angeles DA will see fit to let the strong previous evidence, and the new evidence I have gathered, bring justice for Natalie's murder."
Rulli is expected to detail new testimonies from the witnesses in her book.
According to the author, the new witnesses came forward after the case was reopened in 2011and the Los Angeles County coroner changed the cause of death from "accidental drowning" to "drowning and other undetermined factors" one year later.
She added: "The reason the witnesses didn't speak out earlier is because, at the time, the case was declared an accident so fast they just ignored what they saw or heard.
Rulli previously coauthored Goodbye Natalie, Goodbye Splendour with the yacht's captain, Dennis Davern.
One of the witnesses, a man who was a 17-year-old worker on a fishing boat moored near the yacht, revealed he still can't get over what he saw that night.
Rulli said: "It still bothers him and he wanted to tell me what he knew. He heard an argument, and he told me he heard Natalie's screams that made him feel uncomfortable. But he didn't report it to police because he thought it was an open-and-shut drowning case."
Meanwhile, Davern who previously told police Wagner accused Wood of having an affair with her Brainstorm co-star Christopher Walken, who was also on the yacht during the incident.
Davern claimed an angry Wagner smashed a bottle of wine on a table and began fighting with the 43-year-old Wood just before she vanished.
According to Davern, he heard Wagner yell, "Get off my f***king boat!" Davern also claimed Wagner stopped him from turning on the searchlights or seeking out help until four hours after Wood went missing.
The movie star's battered body was found onshore the next morning.
Rulli revealed she was also contacted by an 80-year-old woman who claimed she was working with Wood in the 1960s when Wagner manhandled the Hollywood star.
She stated: "She said she saw Wagner come into their dressing room additional evidence of abuse."
Wagner's lawyers deny he had any involvement in Wood's death.
In 2022, Davern urged the District Attorney to once again look at the case, as he told RadarOnline.com: "“Robert Wagner needs to go before a grand jury (and) they should present the facts."
He continued: "What’s fair is fair, you know. Give Natalie not just a voice but the peace of mind. This guy… he did something bad, he did something wrong, he needs to go before a grand jury, he needs to put his face out there and look at everybody in the face.
"How could [Wagner] sit there and freaking lie – let the people decide. The guy is piece of slime.”
