EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Woods Update — Author Begs Los Angeles DA to Reopen Case After New Bombshell Accounts from Eyewitnesses 43 Years After Actress' Mysterious Death

Two new witnesses have claimed that the actress was physically abused by her husband, Robert Wagner, and was screaming for her life before disappearing from the yacht Splendour off California's Catalina Island on November 28, 1981.

Marti Rulli, the author behind the upcoming book Natalie Wood and the Devil She Knew, told RadarOnline: "The case will remain open as long as Robert Wagner is alive because he is the suspect.

"I still hold hope the Los Angeles DA will see fit to let the strong previous evidence, and the new evidence I have gathered, bring justice for Natalie's murder."

Rulli is expected to detail new testimonies from the witnesses in her book.