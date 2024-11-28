Natalie Wood Drowning Death Mystery 'Blown Wide-Open' By Two New Witnesses Who are 'Pointing Fingers at Her Hot-Headed Husband Robert Wagner'

The mystery behind actress Natalie Wood's drowning death 43 years ago has been blown wide open by stunning new evidence that points the finger squarely at her hot-tempered husband, Robert Wagner.

Blockbuster confessions from two new witnesses claimed that Wood was physically abused by the suave Hart to Hart star and was screaming for her life before disappearing from the yacht Splendour off California's Catalina Island at about 11 p.m. on November 28, 1981.

In an exclusive RadarOnline.com interview, author Marti Rulli said she believes the new smoking gun testimony will spark a grand jury investigation that will finally indict Wagner, 94.