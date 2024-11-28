Home > Entertainment EXCLUSIVE: Richard Simmons' 'Only True Friend' Reveals Two Brutal Reasons Behind Fitness Guru's Mysterious Reclusiveness in His Final Years Source: MEGA Simmons opened up about the injury in a rare social media post in April 2024. By: Radar Staff Nov. 28 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

A close pal of the late Richard Simmons has revealed the two devastating "secret reasons" behind the late fitness icon's mysterious reclusiveness that left his massive fanbase baffled in his final years. Simmons' former associate/personal assistant and companion, Mauro Oliveira, exclusively spoke to RadarOnline.com about why the Hollywood star stepped away from the spotlight without explanation more than a decade ago.

Source: MAURO OLIVEIRA/RADARONLINE.COM Oliveira claimed the 'true reason' Simmons stepped away from Hollywood was due to a knee injury and the blues.

Oliveira told us: "This was the true reason why he went recluse...the knee deterioration was just an aggravation to the situation." Simmons quietly faded away from Hollywood back in February 2014 after spending decades in the spotlight growing his iconic fitness empire.

In late November 2014, rumors began circulating about why Simmons quit the spotlight. In a statement at the time, he said: "I am so touched by the outpouring of love and concern I have received today. "I have had a tough time dealing with this injury, as it is keeping me from doing what I truly love to do, and that is to teach classes around the world. Keep on sweatin'!"

Source: MAURO OLIVEIRA/RADARONLINE.COM Mauro Oliveira with the late fitness guru.

Earlier this year, Simmons opened up about suffering a brutal injury in a rare social media post. He explained his knee began hurting in 2009 after getting out of bed and then he proceeded to do all his leg stretches. Simmons wrote: "When I taught my exercise classes, I would hear a little clicking in my right knee. I did not tell anyone about my pain. I couldn’t stand it anymore, so I had an MRI on my knee, and I was told I was bone-to-bone on my knee. "(The doctor) told me there was not any cartilage. I asked him where did the cartilage go. He told me I had worn it out."

Simmons revealed that he went to the hospital to have stem cells removed from his back and "shot into" his knee — a technique called "PRP". He wrote: "The doctor took the blood he removed and placed it into a machine that spins it. I waited an hour while this was being processed. The blood was injected back into my knee. This was a painful procedure. I did this on three separate occasions."

Source: MEGA Simmons died in July 2024 after celebrating his birthday.

Simmons suddenly died on July 13 — the day after celebrating his 76th birthday. His death was ruled accidental at the time and caused by a "sequelae of blunt traumatic injuries" due to a "ground-level fall".

According to the coroner's report, Simmons had what appeared to be bruises on his head, chest, elbows, hands, upper left thigh, buttocks, bilateral lower legs, and feet. The autopsy also mentioned there was a "palpable fracture" to his left femur. Arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was also cited as a contributing factor in the fitness star's death.

Source: MAURO OLIVEIRA/RADARONLINE.COM Oliveira is currently searching for a streaming service to help release a documentary on his late pal.