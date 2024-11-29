Tom Brady Appeared 'Sad, Strained and Lonely' On First Thanksgiving NFL Broadcast: 'He Will be Crying Using His Paycheck'

Several NFL viewers took to social media to share clips from throughout the broadcast, with many pointing out how "sad" and "melancholy" he looked like not being able to celebrate the holiday with his kids.

One user on X shared a screenshot of Brady's face and wrote: "This is the face of a man who would rather be doing anything else right now. His mind is at the beach with the rest of his family."

Another user shared a meme of someone crying behind a smiling face and the caption: "Tom during that whole clip."

A third person had zero sympathy for the retired NFL player, writing: "He will be crying using his paycheck."