Tom Brady Appeared 'Sad, Strained and Lonely' On First Thanksgiving NFL Broadcast: 'He Will be Crying Using His Paycheck'
Tom Brady spent Thanksgiving in the broadcast booth calling the Holiday games while his family celebrated in Costa Rica, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Several football fans called out the former Patriot for looking "sad" and "lonely" as he called into The OT to cover the various games throughout the day.
The NFL analyst, who signed a 10-year $375 million contract with Fox, called his first Thanksgiving Day game as a broadcaster on Thursday, November 28.
He worked alongside Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Jimmy Johnson, and Michael Strahan.
During the broadcast, Menefee addressed Brady live on air and asked: "Hey Tom, Strahan's first year he learned he actually had to work on Thanksgiving Day. He thought he had it off. Did they tell you that before you came? That you have to work Thanksgiving day this year?"
The former quarterback feigned surprise and replied: "What?"
Several NFL viewers took to social media to share clips from throughout the broadcast, with many pointing out how "sad" and "melancholy" he looked like not being able to celebrate the holiday with his kids.
One user on X shared a screenshot of Brady's face and wrote: "This is the face of a man who would rather be doing anything else right now. His mind is at the beach with the rest of his family."
Another user shared a meme of someone crying behind a smiling face and the caption: "Tom during that whole clip."
A third person had zero sympathy for the retired NFL player, writing: "He will be crying using his paycheck."
- EXCLUSIVE: Tom Brady's Sad Thanksgiving — 'Struggling' NFL Star 'Set to Spend Holiday Without Family' After Ex Gisele's Pregnancy Blow
- Single Tom Brady 'Spiralling Out of Control' After 'Kicks in the Teeth' Over Gisele Bündchen’s New Pregnancy — and 'Failing' TV Career
- Newly Divorced Tom Brady Spending 'Emotional' First Christmas Without Gisele Bündchen & Kids In Hotel Room Alone
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
The former athlete's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen took her and Brady's son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, with her to Costa Rica for the holiday.
An insider claimed: "Tom is supportive, and that's the arrangement he and Gisele have agreed upon."
The pregnant supermodel is expecting her first child with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
During the broadcast, Brady briefly mentioned how grateful he was to be providing commentary for the Thanksgiving Day game.
He said: "Today, I get to play John Madden. I pinch myself. I get goosebumps."
The ones in charge over on Fox reportedly wanted the seven-time Super Bowl champion to focus on what's actually happening on the field during the Dallas Cowboys game against the New York Giants.
According to Puck News, the TV producers asked Brady to break down the team formations and "why a play worked or fell apart". They reportedly think he "has gotten better during the past couple of games" and are "confident that he'll continue to improve".
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.