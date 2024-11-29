Sir Rod Stewart Launches Brutal Attack on 'Pervy' Reality TV Star for Making Wife Penny Lancaster Sob: 'You're a Tubby, Bald Bully'

In a statement to his fans, Stewart said: "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire.

"I love what I do, and I do what I love."

He added: "I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."

Stewart revealed plans for a possible Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour in smaller, more intimate venues.

He said: "I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next—smaller venues and more intimacy."