Sir Rod Stewart Launches Brutal Attack on 'Pervy' Reality TV Star for Making Wife Penny Lancaster Sob: 'You're a Tubby, Bald Bully'
Sir Rod Stewart has unleashed an extraordinary attack on a TV cooking show judge for making his wife Penny Lancaster sob.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Scottish singer, 79, laid into MasterChef star Gregg Wallace soon after he announced his departure from the British series, amid allegations of inappropriate behavior.
Stewart appeared to revel in Wallace's woes, releasing a stinging statement on Instagram to his 1.5million followers.
It read: “So Gregg Wallace gets fired from MasterChef. Good riddance Wallace.
"You humiliated my wife when she was on the show, but you had that but cut out didn't you?
"You're a tubby, bald-headed, ill-mannered bully.
"Karma got ya.”
Lancaster, 53, appeared on the 2021 series of Celebrity MasterChef.
In scenes that did make the final edit, Wallace, 60, told her off with the "serious" delay of her food and then refused to eat what she served.
And now Lancaster is prepared to go to "authorities" to discuss what happened during the cut scenes with Wallace.
A spokesperson for Lancaster said: “While Penny is happy to talk to the appropriate authorities should they feel she has anything useful to add, she will not be discussing the matter with any broadcaster or newspaper at this time.”
RadarOnline.com revealed earlier this month the Scot sparked fresh health fears after announcing he's scaling back his performances.
Stewart will no longer embark on global tours in order to protect his well-being, having previously battled both prostate and thyroid cancer.
In a statement to his fans, Stewart said: "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire.
"I love what I do, and I do what I love."
He added: "I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 meters in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."
Stewart revealed plans for a possible Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour in smaller, more intimate venues.
He said: "I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next—smaller venues and more intimacy."
But the unpredictable showman left room for doubt adding: "But then again, I may not…"
Fans flooded the comments section of his Instagram post, and one joked: "If you ever need a cheeky nurse I'm your gal. Thanks for all of the music Sir Rod."
Another asked: "Do whatever suits you Rod, only you know your limits. You will always be the best. Xx"
One of Stewart’s gigs next year will be Glastonbury, as he secured the coveted Legends’ Slot.
However, his signing hasn’t gone down well with fans who feel his booking will be the “final nail on the coffin” of the struggling festival
Posting on X, one fan wrote: "Rod Stewart needs to retire. The legends slot will be painful to watch/listen to #Glastonbury."
Other outraged reactions included: "Rod Stewart headlining Glastonbury. Will anyone under 50 even know any of his songs"; "Rod Stewart headlining Glastonbury legends stage. Another reason not to go. 380 quid a ticket is the other reason."
Plus: "Imagine spending nearly £400 on a ticket only to discover that Rod Stewart is the main act. You're going to want to hope there's a decent act on elsewhere."
