Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness 'Furious' at Hollywood's 'Golden Couple' Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for 'Not Flagging Divorce Was on Way'

hugh jackmans ex deborra lee furness furious
Source: MEGA

Jilted Deborra-Lee Furness is 'seething with rage' at Hollywood royalty Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively.

By:

Nov. 29 2024, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Jilted Deborra-Lee Furness is "seething with rage" at Hollywood royalty Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively over what they knew about estranged hubby Hugh Jackman's relationship with his former co-star.

She's discovered the Tinseltown power couple "could sense something was brewing between Hugh and Sutton Foster," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Our source continued: "But they kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh. Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him!

"Now she is seething with rage over being the last to know about the clandestine affair. Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it!"

hugh jackmans ex deborra lee furness furious
Source: MEGA

Furness is said to be fuming at being 'kept in the dark' about her husband's relationship with co-star Sutton Foster.

Jackman and Reynolds met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009 and have been bosom buddies ever since, with them meeting up for regular dinners with their partners.

But that dynamic shifted once Jackman fell for Sutton when they starred in a Broadway show, and Furness is furious that Reynolds and Lively didn't spill the beans on what they knew.

The source added: "Debs feels cheated by all three because someone could have told her what was happening and they all chose to keep their mouths shut."

Now Hollywood star Jackman is "bracing himself" for a bruising battle over his $290m fortune.

Furness is "lawyering up" after calling him out over his relationship with NYC theater co-star Foster.

hugh jackmans ex deborra lee furness furious
Source: MEGA

Jackman and Reynolds met on the set of 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' in 2009 and have been bosom buddies ever since.

Jilted Furness, with Jackman for approaching 30 years, believed no one else was involved when she split from Hollywood’s Mr Nice Guy.

But now things are about to turn ugly for the Wolverine, and Deadpool star.

A legal source told us: "The starting point for any divorce without a prenup is 50% of all the assets and cash so Hugh could be in for a big payout to Deborra.

"He’s bracing himself for a legal onslaught because it now seems that there was some crossover in his relationships with Sutton and Deborra. Things could get very ugly, and very expensive, very quickly."

Foster, 49, co-starred with Jackman in the stage production of The Music Man from December 2021 to January 2023.

hugh jackmans ex deborra lee furness furious
Source: MEGA

Furness believed no one else was involved when she split from Jackman.

She filed for divorce from her husband of ten years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, late last month, after long denying any romance with Jackman,

Jackman, 56, and the Broadway bombshell are now said to be "inseparable", "deeply in love," and hoping to build a new life together as a couple, said multiple sources – but their furious exes are now going legal.

Aussie Jackman split from Furness a year ago, telling her there was no one else involved.

But Furness appeared to confirm the real reason for their September 2023 legal separation stemmed from his rumored affair with his former Music Man leading lady, Foster just weeks ago.

hugh jackmans ex deborra lee furness furious
Source: MEGA

Sources say Jackman was bracing himself for a legal onslaught because it now seems there was some crossover in his relationships with Foster and Furness.

The Australian 68-year-old's private Instagram account 'liked' an October 26th video from a gossip blogger claiming he was "running off with the mistress" and planning a "soft launch" of their relationship.

Furness' friend Amanda de Cadenet, who commented on the same post, also said: "You are on point with this one. My beloved friend Deb is about to have her glow up any moment fyi!"

In March 2020 just as COVID shut down the world Jackman and Georgia-born Foster first began workshopping Jerry Zaks' Broadway revival of the 1957 musical.

hugh jackmans ex deborra lee furness furious
Source: MEGA

Jackman and Foster took on the roles of Harold Hill and Marian Paroo in 'The Music Man'.

Jackman and Sutton took on the roles of Harold Hill and Marian Paroo in The Music Man, which ran from February 2022 to January 2023 at the Winter Garden Theatre in Manhattan.

