EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman's Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness 'Furious' at Hollywood's 'Golden Couple' Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for 'Not Flagging Divorce Was on Way'

Jilted Deborra-Lee Furness is "seething with rage" at Hollywood royalty Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively over what they knew about estranged hubby Hugh Jackman's relationship with his former co-star.

She's discovered the Tinseltown power couple "could sense something was brewing between Hugh and Sutton Foster," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Our source continued: "But they kept their lips sealed out of loyalty to Hugh. Despite their longtime relationship with Deb, they chose to cover for him!

"Now she is seething with rage over being the last to know about the clandestine affair. Deb feels blindsided. She has a memory like a steel trap and isn't afraid to use it!"