Bruce Willis' Sad Last Days: Ailing 'Die Hard' Icon Sparks Fans' Tears as He's Seen in Rare Thanksgiving Photos With Family Amid Dementia Fight
Bruce Willis sparked tears from fans after his family shared sweet photos from Thanksgiving.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Die Hard star, who is battling dementia, celebrated the holiday with daughter Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, whom he shares with his ex-wife Demi Moore, 63, as well as his current spouse Emma Heming, 45.
In one snap, Willis, 69, grinned warmly at Scout while seated on a couch, as Tallulah sat on the floor nearby, glancing up at her father.
He also has an eldest daughter, Rumer, 36, from his marriage to Demi.
Former action hero Wills held a plaque reading, "Best Dad Ever," as Scout embraced him.
The pair then affectionately touched noses in a show of closeness for a follow-up.
Tallulah shared the touching images to Instagram, simply captioning it: “Grateful.”
Willis’s family went public with his dementia last year.
Since then, the Pulp Fiction icon has retired from the spotlight and is being cared for by his nearest and dearest at home.
Heming recently became emotional while talking about the retired actor's condition and being his caregiver during an appearance on the Today show.
She told host Hoda Kotb: "What I'm learning is that dementia is hard. It’s hard on the person diagnosed, it’s also hard on the family.
"And that is no different for Bruce, or myself, or our girls. When they say this is a family disease, it really is."
The couple married in 2009 and have two daughters together — Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, nine.
She said: "The most important thing was to be able for us to say what the disease was, explain what it is.
"When you know what the disease is from a medical standpoint it sort of all makes sense.
'So it was important that we let them know what it is because I don't want there to be any stigma or shame attached to their dad's diagnosis or for any form of dementia."
RadarOnline.com revealed last month the action star’s childhood stutter returning signalled the start of his battle with dementia, according to Heming.
She made the admission in the same interview in which she also praised her "blended family" for supporting her through his health struggles.
On the first signs of his decline, Heming said: "For Bruce, it started with language.
"He had a severe stutter as a child. He went to college, and there was a theater teacher who said, 'I've got something that’s going to help you.'
"From that class, Bruce realized that he could memorize a script and be able to say it without stuttering.
"That's what propelled him into acting. Bruce has always had a stutter, but he has been good at covering it up.
"As his language started changing, it (seemed like it) was just a part of a stutter, it was just Bruce.
"Never in a million years would I think it would be a form of dementia for someone so young."
