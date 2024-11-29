Bruce Willis' Sad Last Days: Ailing 'Die Hard' Icon Sparks Fans' Tears as He's Seen in Rare Thanksgiving Photos With Family Amid Dementia Fight

In one snap, Willis, 69, grinned warmly at Scout while seated on a couch, as Tallulah sat on the floor nearby, glancing up at her father.

He also has an eldest daughter, Rumer, 36, from his marriage to Demi.

Former action hero Wills held a plaque reading, "Best Dad Ever," as Scout embraced him.

The pair then affectionately touched noses in a show of closeness for a follow-up.

Tallulah shared the touching images to Instagram, simply captioning it: “Grateful.”

Willis’s family went public with his dementia last year.