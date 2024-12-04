Trump Batters Bill! Jaded Leftie Maher, 68, Set to Quit HBO's 'Real Time' as He's so 'Exhausted' Covering The Don — 'I've Done It'

Maher revealed on his podcast, Club Random, during Sunday night's episode with Jane Fonda that he is considering walking away from his gig over the President-elect due to exhaustion.

He told the actress: “I mean I may quit. I don’t want to do another… I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody. I called him a con man before anybody. I did, ‘He’s a mafia boss.’ I was the one who said he wasn’t going to concede the election. I’ve done it. I’ve seen this f------.”

Fonda questioned: “Well then how come he’s so hostile to Jimmy Kimmel and not to you?”