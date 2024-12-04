Trump Batters Bill! Jaded Leftie Maher, 68, Set to Quit HBO's 'Real Time' as He's so 'Exhausted' Covering The Don — 'I've Done It'
Jaded Leftie Bill Maher has had enough of covering President-elect Donald Trump and admitted that he is ready set to quit HBO's Real Time With Bill Maher.
The television host opened up about walking away from his gig due to his fears of Trump becoming the 47th President on a podcast episode that was recorded prior to the 2024 election, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Maher revealed on his podcast, Club Random, during Sunday night's episode with Jane Fonda that he is considering walking away from his gig over the President-elect due to exhaustion.
He told the actress: “I mean I may quit. I don’t want to do another… I did Trump. I did all the Trump stuff before anybody. I called him a con man before anybody. I did, ‘He’s a mafia boss.’ I was the one who said he wasn’t going to concede the election. I’ve done it. I’ve seen this f------.”
Fonda questioned: “Well then how come he’s so hostile to Jimmy Kimmel and not to you?”
Maher continued: “He’s very hostile to me. He tweets about me every week. Every week he accidentally watches my show and goes, ‘Low ratings loser!’ I’m bored with it. The show is the politics. There is no other thing. And he’s going to dominate the news like he always does.”
President-elect Trump blasted Maher back in September on Truth Social and called out "the fake laughter on the show."
Trump added: "It sounds like a bad ‘Laugh Machine,’ it’s so obnoxious and disgusting, just like him, always laughing no matter what is said.”
Fonda attempted to help the host with suggesting a new route for his show and told him to “find a new thing to do and not do Trump.”
Maher said back: “The show is the politics. There’s no other thing. And he’s going to dominate the news like he always does.”
The episode with Fonda was recorded prior to President Trump winning the historic 2024 presidential election by a landslide against Vice President Kamala Harris.
Prior to the election, Maher revealed his fears about Trump winning a second term and said: “I'm s------- my pants."
Maher's show, Real Time with Bill Maher, debuted back in 2003 and focused on the comedian's political discussions with different guests.
HBO show was renewed for two more seasons and could possibly run until the end of 2026 — if Maher doesn't call it quits beforehand.
Maher and Trump have been in a nasty public feud for years.
In 2013, Trump sued the television host for remarks he made during an appearance on The Tonight Show.
In October 2024, Maher found himself in trouble with one of Trump's supporters, Laura Loomer, who sued him for $150 million after he claimed on television that she had an affair with the President-elect.
In the lawsuit, Loomer claimed she has suffered “unjustified ridicule, embarrassment, loss of reputation and professional opportunity, as well as financial damage” due to Maher’s public allegations.
