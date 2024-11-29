WATCH: Donald Trump Roasts Democrats in Wild Thanksgiving Parody Clip — as Mad Vlad Putin Warns President-Elect is 'Not Safe'

On Thanksgiving Day, the President-elect shared an AI-generated video that parodied National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and concluded with him bursting out of the turkey and dancing to his famous song, "YMCA."

In the clip, President Joe Biden's head is superimposed on the body of Chevy Chase, who is carving the turkey at a table filled with fellow Democrats, including first lady Jill Biden, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, Vice President Harris, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared in the video as well.