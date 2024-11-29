WATCH: Donald Trump Roasts Democrats in Wild Thanksgiving Parody Clip — as Mad Vlad Putin Warns President-Elect is 'Not Safe'
President Donald Trump has roasted the Democratic party in a wild Thanksgiving parody clip weeks after winning the historic 2024 election.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that Trump's holiday celebration post came as Russia's president Vladimir Putin issued a warning about the President-elect's safety.
On Thanksgiving Day, the President-elect shared an AI-generated video that parodied National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and concluded with him bursting out of the turkey and dancing to his famous song, "YMCA."
In the clip, President Joe Biden's head is superimposed on the body of Chevy Chase, who is carving the turkey at a table filled with fellow Democrats, including first lady Jill Biden, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen.-elect Adam Schiff, Vice President Harris, and former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Reps. Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared in the video as well.
Trump's followers were quick to respond to the video on X and show support for the post.
One user wrote: "I can’t believe the incoming President of the United States just posted this."
A second said: "Thank you for making me proud again."
A third replied: "Well done Sir! Well done!"
A fourth penned: "This is probably the best thing I’ve ever seen."
Just hours before Trump's holiday celebrations kicked off, Vladimir Putin warned that the President-elect is “not safe” following two assassination attempts on his life during his historic campaign leading up to Election Day.
While speaking to reporters in Kazakhstan, Putin admitted that he was left shocked following the presidential election in the United States
Putin spoke about "the absolutely uncivilized methods used to battle against Trump, up to and including an assassination attempt - and more than once" and added: "By the way, in my opinion, he is not safe now."
Despite the chilling warning, the Russian President also praised Trump as a “real man” and “intelligent.”
He continued: "Unfortunately, in the history of the United States various incidents have happened. I think he [Trump] is intelligent and I hope he's cautious and understands this."
Putin also suggested the incoming administration will “find a solution” to end the war in Ukraine.
In addition, he called the Democrat party "revolting" for how they heavily criticized Trump's famous family — including his wife and children.
