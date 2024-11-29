EXCLUSIVE: 'The View' in Right-Wing 'Crisis' — How Show is 'Scrambling to Recruit Pro-Trump Panelists to Balance Out Leftist Debates'
In the wake of the presidential election, The View is said to be scrambling to find pro-Donald Trump panelists to balance out the talk show's liberal-leaning discussions.
RadarOnline.com can reveal insiders have branded the situation a "full-blown crisis" as they attempt to avoid alienating the president-elect's majority.
A source claimed: "ABC bosses are in panic mode."
The insider went on to add: "They're keenly aware of the need to diversify viewpoints on the show and are determined to reflect America's diverse perspectives."
A second insider echoed: "It's about resonating with a broader audience.
"It's simple math. Why alienate the majority of Americans?"
ABC executives reportedly held closed door meetings to discuss how to proceed forward in the aftermath of the election, especially as the co-hosts routinely voiced their opposition to Trump and his allies during the election season.
Sources said ABC News Group President Debra O'Connell and new ABC News boss Almin Karamehmedovic conducted meetings with the network's executive producers and senior editorial leaders.
The insider said: "The View is facing pressure from higher-ups.
"Viewers can expect some major changes including bringing in new panelists that can bring in a pro-Trump perspective."
It remains unclear if one of the show's left-leaning co-hosts – including comedian Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffith, who previously served in Trump's first administration but broke from the MAGA alliance following January 6 – would be booted for a right-leaning replacement.
The insider added: "Everyone on The View endorsed Kamala Harris. They lost. They are out of touch with America.
"For a show about different perspectives, The View doesn’t seem to have any when it comes to Trump. ABC bosses don’t want to alienate the pro-Trump demographic."
Another source said the decision came after network executives were "flat-footed" about pro-Trump viewers across the board, adding: "We are trying to sort out how we cover the next 4 years when everyone inside ABC News is on one side."
An ABC spokesperson told the Post: "The View is an opinion-based show featuring a diverse panel of women with different points of view – the current panel is clearly resonating with audiences given that the series just had its highest rated episode in more than a decade and hit a 4-year high in total viewers."
It's no secret the ladies of The View were anti-MAGA and often took the opportunity to dunk on Trump and his campaign in the months leading up to the election.
The day after the election, Goldberg made it clear she wasn't intending on changing her perspective of Trump, regardless of the election outcome.
She told her co-hosts and viewers: "He's now the president. I'm still not going to say his name. That's not going to change."
Hostin added she was "profoundly disturbed" by the results, while placing blame on "uneducated white women" for his re-election.
