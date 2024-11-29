Johnny Depp, 61, Sparks Rumors he’s Dating Spanish Instagram Influencer Half his Age — After ‘Brief Fling’ With Lawyer

Earlier this year, the Oscar-nominated star was also rumored to be dating 28-year-old Yulia Vlasova, however, sources at the time shared Depp and Vlasova were simply in a “casual” relationship.

All this comes as Depp was said to be in a relationship with with London lawyer Joelle Rich. Rich was part of the star's team for his 2020 U.K. libel trial, where his ex-wife Amber Heard testified against him.

The relationship between the two is no more according to a pal of the A-lister: "Are they still an item? We are not talking about a normal couple here. It’s not a big, stable, committed love affair and I’m not sure that it ever was.

"I don’t know if they are together in any way at this point. Certainly I don’t believe it is a serious romantic relationship, or even an exclusive one."