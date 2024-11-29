Johnny Depp, 61, Sparks Rumors he’s Dating Spanish Instagram Influencer Half his Age — After ‘Brief Fling’ With Lawyer
Johnny Depp may be back off the market following his rumored fling with his lawyer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Spanish Instagram influencer Jess Bordiu may have caught Depp's eye, and she has not been shy at all about showing her interest in the famous actor.
Not only does the Pirates of the Caribbean star follow Bordiu on the platform, but she also shared a video of herself dancing on his birthday earlier this summer, sending him well wishes.
Bordiu has also dressed up as Depp's Willy Wonka character, and even posted a photo in 2023 which looked like it was taken from the stage while the movie star was performing.
The social media notable was also in Seville, Spain at the same time Depp was there for a film festival earlier this month.
There's more, as Bordiu was also in the city of San Sebastian in Spain while Depp was there, and both have worked for Dior in the past.
Depp is the face of the Dior’s Eau Sauvage while Bordiu has posted paid content for the brand.
Despite all of this, a source connected to the Hollywood star rejected a possible romance between the pair.
The insider said: "[Bordiu] was not traveling with us in Seville or in San Sebastian. She doesn’t have a connection to Johnny. He’s enjoying the single life, not dating anyone."
Earlier this year, the Oscar-nominated star was also rumored to be dating 28-year-old Yulia Vlasova, however, sources at the time shared Depp and Vlasova were simply in a “casual” relationship.
All this comes as Depp was said to be in a relationship with with London lawyer Joelle Rich. Rich was part of the star's team for his 2020 U.K. libel trial, where his ex-wife Amber Heard testified against him.
The relationship between the two is no more according to a pal of the A-lister: "Are they still an item? We are not talking about a normal couple here. It’s not a big, stable, committed love affair and I’m not sure that it ever was.
"I don’t know if they are together in any way at this point. Certainly I don’t believe it is a serious romantic relationship, or even an exclusive one."
The friend added: "Firstly, he has just come out of a massive legal battle [with Heard], so who would want to commit after that? It has been an extremely traumatic period for him.
"Secondly, he’s Johnny Depp and I don’t think a standard committed relationship is going to be his thing."
Depp was also rumored to be dating Camille Vasquez, one of his lawyers in the actor's very high-profile defamation case against Heard in 2022.
However, Vasquez herself shut down the rumors earlier this month: “I would never. Let me just go on the record here. Never dated Johnny Depp. Never would date Johnny Depp. I think he’s a lovely person, just—he’s not my type. That’s okay," but added she's in a "group text" with him.
