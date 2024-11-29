'Star Wars' Star Mark Hamill Dragged for 'Disgraceful' Comparison of Donald Trump's Election Victory to Pearl Harbor after 'Fleeing' X Account: 'Weak and Feeble'
Mark Hamill has faced massive backlash after he appeared to compare Donald Trump's 2024 election win to the attack on Pearl Harbor, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The iconic Star Wars actor, 73, took to his social media to describe November 5 as "a Day That Will Live In Infamy".
While Hamill barely received any pushback on BlueSky, which is mostly used by left-leaning people, many X users took issue with the actor using the phrase Franklin Roosevelt used to describe the horrific Japanese attack on the Pearl Harbor military base in 1941.
One X user shared a screenshot of Hamill's post and wrote: "He's comparing one of the worst days in American history to an election that didn't go his way."
Another user commented: "Mark has allowed the darkness to consume his soul."
A third person shared: "Turns out Luke Skywalker is not a big fan of democracy."
A fourth called the 73-year-old Hollywood actor "weak and feeble".
Hamill shared another post on BlueSky about the election and the ramifications of Trump's re-election.
He wrote: "Thanks to everyone including me in so many Starter Packs. That said, I'm still in a state of shock trying to process what happened to our country since the election, so I won't be posting on a daily basis.
"I'll be back at some point, but please forgive me: healing takes time."
Hamill has been a vocal critic of the president-elect and has taken several personal digs at him over the years for his "insane" and "irrational" rhetoric.
After Trump survived an assassination attempt over the summer, the actor was slammed for mocking the GOP nominee's appearance at the Republican National Convention.
Hamill wrote at the time: "1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight."
The prolific voice actor also shared a number of audio clips of him reading various Trump tweets and Truth Social posts using his iconic Joker voice he used during his time in the Batman animated series.
As the psychotic clown, he recited: "Happy New Year to all, including my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do."
In May, the Star Wars actor even visited the White House, praising President Joe Biden's record and debuting a potential new nickname for the commander-in-chief.
He said: "Well, you know, I called him Mr. President. He said, 'You can call me Joe.' And I said, 'Can I call you Joe B.-Wan Kenobi?' He liked that."
Soon after Biden dropped out of the race, Hamill shifted his support to Vice President Kamala Harris.
