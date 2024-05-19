Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Hints at Serving Three Terms in Office While He Compares Himself to Franklin D. Roosevelt

donald trump serving three terms compares franklin d roosevelt
Source: mega
By:

May 19 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

During a recent speech at the National Rifle Association event, former President Donald Trump hinted at the idea of serving more than two terms in office, defying the U.S. Constitution's provisions limiting presidential terms.

Trump drew parallels between himself and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a figure typically not associated with conservative ideologies.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump serving three terms compares franklin d roosevelt
Source: mega

Trump referred to Roosevelt's long presidency, stating, "FDR was four-term. I don’t know. Are we going to be considered three-term or two-term?"

"You tell me, Ronnie, what do you think, are we three-term or two-term, if we win? But think of it. They’re going to say wonderful."

Trump further expressed skepticism towards President Joe Biden's performance, insinuating that Biden may be using drugs to enhance his energy levels during speeches.

Trump proposed conducting drug tests ahead of potential debates, alleging that Biden appeared "high as a kite" during a recent State of the Union address.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump serving three terms compares franklin d roosevelt
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Politico’s Myah Ward noted Trump’s remark that has repeatedly suggested he would not leave the White House after a second term.

“It’s not the first time Trump has mentioned extending his stay in the White House, an idea he suggested while on the campaign trail in 2020. His latest remarks provide more fodder for the Biden campaign, which seized on the comments as it tries to paint Trump as a threat to democracy and institutional norms,” Ward reported.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
donald trump serving three terms compares franklin d roosevelt
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

In response to the speculations surrounding his intentions, Trump told Time Magazine that he does not endorse altering the Constitution to extend his presidency.

He affirmed his commitment to serving a single four-year term and emphasized his agenda to steer the country back on track, denouncing the "current state of turmoil within the nation."

“I wouldn’t be in favor of it at all. I intend to serve four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to put it back on the right track. Our country is going down. We’re a failing nation right now. We’re a nation in turmoil,” he clarified to the news outlet.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: radar

Trump came under fire earlier this year for a series of concerning remarks he made during a 2024 campaign town hall event in Iowa.

“Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, that you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” Fox News star Sean Hannity asked Trump during the network’s town hall event.

But rather than agree that he would not “abuse power as retribution” against his enemies, the embattled ex-president said he would “only” do so on “day one” of his possible second term as president.

“Except for day one,” Trump responded. “I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.