Donald Trump Hints at Serving Three Terms in Office While He Compares Himself to Franklin D. Roosevelt
During a recent speech at the National Rifle Association event, former President Donald Trump hinted at the idea of serving more than two terms in office, defying the U.S. Constitution's provisions limiting presidential terms.
Trump drew parallels between himself and President Franklin D. Roosevelt, a figure typically not associated with conservative ideologies.
Trump referred to Roosevelt's long presidency, stating, "FDR was four-term. I don’t know. Are we going to be considered three-term or two-term?"
"You tell me, Ronnie, what do you think, are we three-term or two-term, if we win? But think of it. They’re going to say wonderful."
Trump further expressed skepticism towards President Joe Biden's performance, insinuating that Biden may be using drugs to enhance his energy levels during speeches.
Trump proposed conducting drug tests ahead of potential debates, alleging that Biden appeared "high as a kite" during a recent State of the Union address.
Politico’s Myah Ward noted Trump’s remark that has repeatedly suggested he would not leave the White House after a second term.
“It’s not the first time Trump has mentioned extending his stay in the White House, an idea he suggested while on the campaign trail in 2020. His latest remarks provide more fodder for the Biden campaign, which seized on the comments as it tries to paint Trump as a threat to democracy and institutional norms,” Ward reported.
In response to the speculations surrounding his intentions, Trump told Time Magazine that he does not endorse altering the Constitution to extend his presidency.
He affirmed his commitment to serving a single four-year term and emphasized his agenda to steer the country back on track, denouncing the "current state of turmoil within the nation."
“I wouldn’t be in favor of it at all. I intend to serve four years and do a great job. And I want to bring our country back. I want to put it back on the right track. Our country is going down. We’re a failing nation right now. We’re a nation in turmoil,” he clarified to the news outlet.
Trump came under fire earlier this year for a series of concerning remarks he made during a 2024 campaign town hall event in Iowa.
“Under no circumstances, you are promising America tonight, that you would never abuse power as retribution against anybody?” Fox News star Sean Hannity asked Trump during the network’s town hall event.
But rather than agree that he would not “abuse power as retribution” against his enemies, the embattled ex-president said he would “only” do so on “day one” of his possible second term as president.
“Except for day one,” Trump responded. “I want to close the border, and I want to drill, drill, drill.”