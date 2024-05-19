Donald Trump Hints at Serving Three Terms in Office While He Compares Himself to Franklin D. Roosevelt

Trump referred to Roosevelt's long presidency, stating, "FDR was four-term. I don’t know. Are we going to be considered three-term or two-term?"

"You tell me, Ronnie, what do you think, are we three-term or two-term, if we win? But think of it. They’re going to say wonderful."

Trump further expressed skepticism towards President Joe Biden's performance, insinuating that Biden may be using drugs to enhance his energy levels during speeches.

Trump proposed conducting drug tests ahead of potential debates, alleging that Biden appeared "high as a kite" during a recent State of the Union address.