WATCH: Sharon Stone Sneers Americans are 'Ignorant And Arrogant' After Donald Trump Victory — During Rant About Rise of Fascism

It all kicked off when the 66-year-old said Americans "know little or nothing" about world issues.

She continued: "There's a hole, a vacuum... a gap in information for Americans.Americans are very uninformed about reality, what's really going on - climate change, Ukraine, you name it."

However, Stone was not done there as just one day later, at the same festival, the movie star claimed Trump is headed back to the White House because some voters aren't exactly bright.