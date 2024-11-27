WATCH: Sharon Stone Sneers Americans are 'Ignorant And Arrogant' After Donald Trump Victory — During Rant About Rise of Fascism
Sharon Stone has had it with Americans following Donald Trump's election win earlier this month.
The longtime actress revealed just how she feels about American voters as she put them on blast during the 42nd Torino Film Festival in Turin, Italy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
It all kicked off when the 66-year-old said Americans "know little or nothing" about world issues.
She continued: "There's a hole, a vacuum... a gap in information for Americans.Americans are very uninformed about reality, what's really going on - climate change, Ukraine, you name it."
However, Stone was not done there as just one day later, at the same festival, the movie star claimed Trump is headed back to the White House because some voters aren't exactly bright.
She said: "My country is in the midst of adolescence. Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything. Adolescence is naïve and ignorant and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence."
Stone added: "We haven't seen this before in our country. So Americans who don't travel, who 80 percent don't have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivete."
However, the Oscar-nominated actress' strong words were not received well by voters who are all about Trump.
One person raged on X: "Your only job is to entertain us. To take us away from reality. Your personal opinion means nothing to us... Shut up."
Another cried: "Their attitude was 'exactly why Americans voted for Trump.' - He stood up for everyday people ignored by these self-proclaimed experts."
"Hollywood elite are out of touch and have become irrelevant," a user shared.
Stone's comments come just months after the Hollywood star claimed she didn't see herself living in America if Trump returned to his presidential duties.
She stated: "I am certainly considering a house in Italy. I think that's an intelligent construct at this time."
While Stone isn't happy with who will be at the White House in January, she at least may be all about her current love life.
Multiple sources told RadarOnline.com fellow actor Kevin Costner, 69, and Stone only had eyes for each other a the recent 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
"They started off politely with small talk then he put on his Kevin Costner charm, you know, like the vibes he gave off in Bull Durham and Tin Cup, like 'heyyyy baby'", the insider revealed referring to two of Costner's popular films.
They added: "Who knows if they went home together or even exchanged numbers, but it certainly looks like they liked each other a lot. Sharon is such a class act, she handled the attention very well and was cute. She winked at him and was sweet."
Meanwhile, another eyewitness claimed the pair couldn't get enough of one another: "They flirted up an absolute storm. There was great chemistry between them and everyone in the room just couldn't keep their eyes off of them.
"On this showing who knows if they aren't set to become Hollywood's next power couple. And they've both been through difficult divorces in recent years so both deserve a bit of peace and stability in their lives."
