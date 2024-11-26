Kevin Costner, 69, and Sharon Stone, 66, Spark Dating Rumors As Pair Were Spotted 'Flirting Up a Storm' — After She Stood by Star Amid His Savage Divorce
Movie greats Kevin Costner and Sharon Stone have sent the Hollywood rumor mill into overdrive after they "flirted up a storm" at a star-studded showbiz bash.
Multiple sources told RadarOnline.com Costner, 69, and Stone, 66, only had eyes for each other at the 2024 Governors Awards at Dolby Theater in Hollywood.
"They started off politely with small talk then he put on his Kevin Costner charm, you know, like the vibes he gave off in Bull Durham and Tin Cup, like 'heyyyy baby'.
"Who knows if they went home together or even exchanged numbers, but it certainly looks like they liked each other a lot. Sharon is such a class act, she handled the attention very well and was cute. She winked at him and was sweet."
Another eye-witness revealed: "They flirted up an absolute storm. There was great chemistry between them and everyone in the room just couldn't keep their eyes off of them.
"On this showing who knows if they aren't set to become Hollywood's next power couple. And they've both been through difficult divorces in recent years so both deserve a bit of peace and stability in their lives."
This comes months after the Basic Instinct sex symbol publicly defended Yellowstone actor Costner during his divorce from Christine Baumgartner.
In 2023, Stone spoke up for Costner.
She claimed her ex-husband, Phil Bronstein, "thought the same" as Costner's estranged wife Baumgartner.
Baumgartner was asking Costner for $160,000 a month in child support after first wanting $175K a month.
The Sliver actress shared the comment on an Instagram post. She added details of Baumgartner's day in court on August 31.
She mentioned the lifestyle her kids had become accustomed to with Costner, which seemed to irk Stone.
And she reportedly told the judge: "It's so much more than this — it's an experience. We've created quite a community."
They loved living together in Santa Barbara where she said they played on the volleyball court, in the garden, and the infinity pool, she said.
Speaking on her behalf, her lawyers added that a life of luxury is "in their DNA at this point." In response to the claims, Stone commented: "My ex thought the same," and added a laughing emoji.
Stone married the San Francisco newspaper editor in 1998, and in 2000 they adopted their son, Roan.
The actress went on to adopt two more children, and years later Roan moved to Los Angeles to live with his siblings and mom.
It is not known what Stone paid the newspaperman in his settlement.
Costner married Baumgartner in 2004 and welcomed three children: sons, Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 14, and 13-year-old daughter, Grace.
She filed for divorce in May 2023 and they have been engaged in a nasty court battle ever since.
Costner has been in the news this year for not returning to Yellowstone.
Bronstein filed for divorce in 2004 and won custody of Roan in 2008.
