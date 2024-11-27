Your tip
Inside Marilyn Manson's Defamation Suit Deal With Evan Rachel Wood: How Shock Rocker Will Shell Out $327K In Legal Fees Over Dropped Case

composite photo of Marilyn Manson
Source: MEGA

Marilyn Manson has dropped his defamation case against Evan Rachel Wood.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Updated 1:15 p.m. ET

Marilyn Manson has finally ended his defamation lawsuit against ex-fiancée Evan Rachel Wood — costing him $327,000 in legal fees.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the rocker is pleased to have "closed the door on this chapter of his life," according to his lawyers, despite the fact he's been hit in the pocket.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Wood claims Manson 'groomed' her.

Wood, 37, had previously identified Manson, 55, as her abuser in February 2021, accusing her former fiance of sexual assault, psychological abuse, violence, coercion and intimidation.

She accused her former partner on social media in 2021 of "horrific" abuse, along with allegations of grooming her starting from when she was a teenager.

Other women came forward with similar allegations following Wood's public denouncement.

Manson denied the accusations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality", and responded by filing a lawsuit against Wood in March 2022, citing defamation and emotional distress.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Rocker has been told to pay $327,000 in legal fees.

A representative for Wood said: "Marilyn Manson – whose real name is Brian Warner – filed a lawsuit against Ms Wood as a publicity stunt to try to undermine the credibility of his many accusers and revive his faltering career. But his attempt to silence and intimidate Ms Wood failed.

"As the trial court correctly found, Warner's claims were meritless. Warner’s decision to finally abandon his lawsuit and pay Ms Wood her full fee award of almost $327,000 only confirms as much."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Wood claimed Manson's defamation lawsuit was a 'publicity stunt'.

A judge ruled against portions of Manson's lawsuit in 2023 and ordered the rocker to pay about $500,000 in attorney fees. Manson filed an appeal against the decision, which now appears unsuccessful following the dropping of his case.

Court documents indicating the end of the lawsuit and the agreement to pay Wood's legal fees were signed on Monday by Manson.

Last month, it was revealed by Los Angeles prosecutors the sexual abuse case against Manson has "new leads and additional evidence" to pursue.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Manson's says he keen to 'close the door on this chapter of his life.'

"Senior staff members have met with victims, and our prosecutors continue to remain in contact with the victims and their representatives throughout this process," said Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón in a press statement.

Prior to the statement, Game Of Thrones star Esme Bianco, 42, hit out at Gascon over what she described as the "mishandled" rape allegations against Manson.

She said the last four years of waiting for the prosecutor to make a decision over the allegations was "absolute agony", adding that she has had to "hound" the District Attorney’s office for updates.

In 2021, Bianco went public with her accusations against Manson, claiming that the singer's alleged abuse (occurring between 2009 and 2011) had made her “(feel) like a prisoner".

Months later, the actress formally filed a lawsuit against both Warner and his business, Marilyn Manson Records, Inc.

