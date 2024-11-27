Inside Marilyn Manson's Defamation Suit Deal With Evan Rachel Wood: How Shock Rocker Will Shell Out $327K In Legal Fees Over Dropped Case

Wood, 37, had previously identified Manson, 55, as her abuser in February 2021, accusing her former fiance of sexual assault, psychological abuse, violence, coercion and intimidation.

She accused her former partner on social media in 2021 of "horrific" abuse, along with allegations of grooming her starting from when she was a teenager.

Other women came forward with similar allegations following Wood's public denouncement.

Manson denied the accusations, calling them "horrible distortions of reality", and responded by filing a lawsuit against Wood in March 2022, citing defamation and emotional distress.