EXCLUSIVE: New Madonna Documentary Will be 'Grittiest Ever' on Diva's Wild and Tragic Secrets: 'It's Sex, Ambition, Death, Drugs and Facelifts!'

Madonna's shocking rise to pop royalty is being turned into a tell-all documentary that promises to expose the secrets behind her ascent to the top. RadarOnline.com can reveal the explosive film has no plans on holding back, exposing the singer's world of sex, drugs, and the rumors surrounding her – from health issues to cosmetic procedures.

Source: MEGA The Queen of Pop's new documentary will include newly-found audio tapes from the singer's younger years.

On Tuesday, Sky Documentaries announced the release of the "immersive" documentary, Becoming Madonna – adding that it centers on newly discovered audio tapes featuring a young Madonna opening up about her remarkable life and career. It also features rare footage, unseen photos, and exclusive interviews with family, friends, and collaborators speaking out for the first time.

Source: MEGA The documentary, set against the backdrop of the 80s and 90s, will have interviews with friends and collaborators speaking out for the first time.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "This film is going to be no-nonsense. "There will no shying away from Madonna’s world of sex, drugs and ambition as she rose to the top – and it will tackle her secrets, tragedies and the mass of rumors that have been swirling around her recently, from illness to facelifts."

Madonna's new film traces her transformation from a 19-year-old outsider to the world's most controversial pop star between 1978 and 1992, highlighting her rise from aspiring dancer to icon and culminating in the release of her provocative 1992 book, Sex. The documentary also explores her defiant challenges to societal norms on sexuality and gender, set against the backdrop of the 80s and 90s.

The unseen, archived footage sheds new light on the personal tragedies that shaped her, including the early deaths of her mother, dance teacher, and close friend during the AIDS crisis. These instances will reveal a smarter, more radical, and more vulnerable Madonna than ever before.

Source: MEGA Madonna is one of the best-selling artists in history, with over 400 million records sold worldwide.

Hayley Reynolds, Acting Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky said: "Since her debut in the 80s, Madonna has been a powerhouse in pop music and carved the way for many of today’s most popular artists. "This film brings a fresh perspective on an enduring icon and we’re thrilled to be working alongside Optomen to bring her story to Sky audiences."

Nick Hornby, Co CEO of Optomen, added: "We’re so grateful to the team of Sky Documentaries for backing us on such a bold and audacious film." Becoming Madonna will be released on Sky Documentaries and NOW soon, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Madonna, often referred to as the "Queen of Pop", is one of the best-selling artists in history, with over 400 million records sold worldwide. Just days before the announcement of the new doc, Madonna posted to Instagram alluding to the release of a new project about her life.

She wrote in the caption: "After struggling for days in LA , listening to producers and agents Tell me why I couldn’t makemy film —I (been working on it for 4 years!!!) downsize-down scale - think smaller-they say—I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged. "No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful.. It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life.I cannot make this in the normal way."

The singer added: "Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going! We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!! "Art = Survival We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life— the whole universe will conspire to help you get it." She then asked fans: "Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature Film."

Source: MEGA Earlier this year, the singer revealed she was working on the script for her biopic, 'Who's That Girl'.

In July, Madonna even confirmed she was returning to the highly anticipated biopic with a slideshow on Instagram showing her hard at work on the movie's script. She captioned the post: "I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this………..OKAY."