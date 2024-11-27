EXCLUSIVE: Shamed Kevin Hart's High-Stakes Poker Life Exposed — How Love-Rat Comic Flashed a Fortune in Casino Wins Before Seedy Hotel Room Fling
Hollywood star Kevin Hart was dripping with jewelry worth a king's ransom and had gambling chips on him worth more than $200,000 when he returned to a hotel room high on drugs with two women he'd met just hours before.
The comic and actor had jetted to Las Vegas with a billionaire pal who he has refused to name on a private jet with the pair of beauties, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hours later he cheated on his wife with one of the women, a model called Montia Sabbag, and their romps were secretly filmed and became part of an extortion plot aimed at the star.
In recorded police tapes obtained by us, the Fatherhood actor lifted the lid on his love of high-stakes gambling in Sin City.
Hart gave law enforcement officers an insight into his high-rolling life in the hour-long recording.
He admits: "My friend that I'm going to keep nameless right now, we all run in the same circles. We all play poker. We play high-stakes poker together.
"We're gambling buddies, for lack of a better word. So when we got there, I went to go play in a high-stakes poker game at the Aria, which is where I play.
"That night, they called me and they said, 'Kev', my friend that I with, he called me and said, 'Kevin, we're going to dinner, and we're going to go out. Come hang with us', I said, 'Okay, cool'.
"We go out. And when we go out, we were partying, we're having a good time. We're all having fun. Okay?"
The star then reveals that they return to his room but he's feeling the effects of taking MDMA and alcohol.
He admits: "My security guards that were with me told me, 'Kevin, you are f****d up, but it didn't seem like you were f****d up to the point we were worried'.
"Like an alcohol f****d up. Montia and Morgan came to the room, right? They came back to the room. My security like, 'Kev, hey we'll stay to make sure that these girls are fine and everything's okay'.
"I said, 'Okay, just make sure their phones are shut off'. I'm trying. That's all I care about. Okay cool. I'm a heavy watch guy. I'm a heavy jewelry guy. And I had a bunch of chips on me, like casino chips. I probably had like two-hundred-and-some-thousand-dollars in casino chips. I gave him my casino chips.
"That's all I cared about. I said, 'Take these." I said, "I'll make sure that my watches and stuff are up'. Okay?"
Hart admits to having sex with Sabbag when he woke the following morning.
Soon after the 2017 sex session blackmailers demanded $15m hush money from the star before they slid into his wife Eniko Parrish's private messages on Instagram with a link to a Dropbox file which contained a copy of the sex tape.
The actor, 45, made the revelations in the call as he came clean about his antics as part of an ongoing court case involving his former friend Jonathan 'JT' Jackson, 47, which is still on-going.
