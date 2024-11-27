EXCLUSIVE: John Krasinski 'Avoiding Internet at All Costs' After Being Mercilessly Trolled Over Being Crowned 2024's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

The 'Sexiest Man Alive' John Krasinski is a shy guy when it comes to the internet who refuses to read comments about him online because he's scared of what he will discover.

He's shunned social media for two decades after The Office chat rooms "scared the absolute hell" out of him after he shot to fame in the cult TV show, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 45-year-old actor, who played Jim Halpert in the US remake of Ricky Gervais' iconic British sitcom, recalled his early experiences with the idea of people being able to critique however they want on social media.