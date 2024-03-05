Kevin Hart Lawsuit: Blogger Tasha K Fights Back After Being Accused of $250k Extortion Attempt
The blogger being sued by Kevin Hart for alleged civil extortion demanded the comedian’s bombshell lawsuit be dismissed.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, YouTuber Tasha K denied all allegations of wrongdoing and said Kevin wasn’t damaged by her interview with his ex-assistant Miesha Shakes.
As we previously reported, last year, Hart sued Tasha K, her company Yellen Entertainment and Miesha.
In the complaint, the entertainer claimed Miesha, who worked for Hart from August 2017 to October 2020, allegedly spread malicious lies about him during a sit-down with Tasha.
Kevin claimed an associate of Tasha reached out to his team before the interview was posted. The associate proposed Kevin pay $250k in exchange for the video not being posted.
The comedian said he rejected the deal and called the police. Hart said his legal team fired off a cease and desist to Tasha K warning her not to post the interview. The letter informed the blogger that Miesha was under a non-disclosure agreement and argued the interview breached the deal.
Tasha posted the interview despite the legal threats.
Kevin said his ex-assistant, “made statements about me that were simply false, including that I supposedly made a secret video recording of a sexual encounter and faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident. I did not record any such video, and I have never faced criminal charges in connection with that alleged incident or any related matters."
On top of his lawsuit, Kevin pleaded for an injunction against Tasha’s company which would have forced the blogger to remove the video.
He told the court, “Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in large part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me. That perception is of particular concern in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects, such as the Jumanji franchise, Fatherhood, Captain Underpants, the Secret Life of Pets, and others.”
The judge denied his request for the injunction, but the case moved forward. Miesha recently demanded all claims against her be dismissed. She denied all allegations of wrongdoing and said her statements were not defamatory. In addition, she argued her NDA was “invalid.”
Now, in her newly filed response, Tasha argued Kevin had not suffered any damages due to her actions.
Her lawyer argued, “[Kevin has] failed to plead specifically which statements they contend are false and defamatory or which facts they contend are true and an invasion of privacy.”
In addition, she said the claims are barred in whole or in part, “because the statements challenged as false and defamatory, to the extent they can be determined, are substantially true.”
Tasha said the statements made in the interview had already been made public and were matters of public concern.
The blogger said she did not act with malice. She asked the court to dismiss all claims and award her attorney fees.
As we first reported, Tasha was ordered to pay Cardi B $4 million in a separate defamation lawsuit.