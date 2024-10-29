Grief-Torn Madonna's Family Legacy 'Disappearing': Winery Business Built By Singer's Late Stepmom Up For Sale as Her Dad Battles Parkinson’s — 'She's Devastated'
Madonna's dad is selling his beloved winery for a healthy $4.5million but the superstar isn't toasting her pop's success.
The global megastar feels like Tony Ciccone is "selling off the family silver" as he battles Parkinson's Disease at 92, RadarOnline can reveal.
A source close to Madge, 66, revealed: "She’s Devastated. Madonna feels her family legacy is being ripped from piece by piece, especially after her brother’s death.
"And her father is now selling off the family silver, so to speak. There is no reason for it. He doesn't need the cash at 92 so why bother? He could have just left it in the family for his relatives to take on after his death.
"She lost her brother Christopher to cancer in October and feels like the sale of the winery is another part of her life and history about to be lost."
The Vogue star said of the 63-year-old's passing: "My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. My brother was right by my side. He was a painter a poet and a visionary. I admired him.
"We soared the highest heights together and floundered in the lowest lows. Somehow, we always found each other again and we held hands and we kept dancing."
Madonna said she and Chris had not spoken for the "last few years" but said they eventually found their way back to each other after he fell ill.
Our source added: "Madonna feels things are changing within the family and quickly. The winery going will be another thing from her past and current present that will soon be gone.
"Tony's passion for wine grew into a business from a few vines in his backyard after he retired after 40 years at GE Dynamics, the aerospace and defense company.
- Dick Van Dyke, 97, Blowing Through $50 Million Fortune: 'He'd Rather Share it While He's Alive'
- Cher's Son Dragged into Singer's $1 Million Battle With Ex-Husband Sonny Bono's Widow Over Royalties
- Williams Sister's Dad Richard Accused Of Lying About Dementia Battle In Wake Of 'Weekly Sexual Relations' Scandal
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Second wife Joan, 81, was running a successful daycare business from their Rochester home at the time. Tony always had a couple rows of grapevines in the garden, carrying on his father’s tradition of making wine which he learned while growing up in Pennsylvania. She died last month.
The winery is on Michigan's Leelanau Peninsula, about 20 minutes northwest of Traverse City. The hilltop perch is a place Tony has called home for about three decades, and where they have maintained the winery.
The staff includes daughter Paula as the winemaker, daughter Jennifer, who helps with personal and winery matters, and son Mario as the vineyard manager.
But Joan said of Tony: "He manages. It’s hard for him to walk. But he’s certainly not the limber fellow he used to be."
His first wife was Madonna, who died of breast cancer. Tony and Madonna had six children – Anthony, Martin, Madonna, Paula, Christopher, and Melanie. Later he married Joan and they had three children – Joey, Jennifer, and Mario.
Paula is the winemaker at the vineyard, Mario manages the vineyard, and Jennifer is an assistant to Tony.
They cultivate 12 acres of vineyards, primarily growing cool climate white and red wine grapes, producing chardonnay, Gewurztraminer, pinot noir, cabernet franc, and even an Italian varietal – as a nod to Tony's European family homeland.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com