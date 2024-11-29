Nick Cannon Issues Shock Admission About Why He 'Needs Help' After Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis

The father of 12 got candid with listeners when he opened up about his mental health journey earlier this month on an episode of his podcast Counsel Culture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick Cannon has issued a shocking admission about "needing help" after he was diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder.

The star revealed that he had been diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder.

"I've been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew."

In an interview with People magazine, the Masked Singer host said of his diagnosis: "I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests.

After revealing the shocking diagnosis, Cannon admitted he's working on ways to improve himself day by day.

He continued: "I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.'

"I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way," he says. "To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too."