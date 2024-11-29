Nick Cannon Issues Shock Admission About Why He 'Needs Help' After Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis
Nick Cannon has issued a shocking admission about "needing help" after he was diagnosed with Narcissistic Personality Disorder.
The father of 12 got candid with listeners when he opened up about his mental health journey earlier this month on an episode of his podcast Counsel Culture, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In an interview with People magazine, the Masked Singer host said of his diagnosis: "I still don't understand it all the way, but I kind of always wanted to get tested for it. I did a bunch of tests.
"I've been diagnosed with ADHD. Even as a kid it was dyslexia, but just knowing that I'm just a neurodivergent individual, I kind of always knew."
After revealing the shocking diagnosis, Cannon admitted he's working on ways to improve himself day by day.
He continued: "I feel like there's so many labels out there, but it's like, to be able to embrace it and say, 'Look, I'm healing. I need help. Show me.'
"I just embrace mental health and therapy in such a strong way," he says. "To be able to say I'm an example for others, but also be healing during the self-process works too."
The father of 12 opened up more about his diagnosis on an episode of his Counsel Culture podcast and how he identifies with nearly "all markers" for the disorder.
He said: "I've taken all the power away from the term narcissism 'cause I've researched it and I understand it. Call me whatever you want... now if I didn't know what it was, then I have issue with it."
Narcissistic personality disorder is when “people have an unreasonably high sense of their own importance" and "may lack the ability to understand or care about the feelings of others," according to the Mayo Clinic.
Cannon has welcomed twelve children with six different women over the last decade.
He welcomed twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in April 2011 during his marriage to Hollywood superstar Mariah Carey.
Following their divorce, Cannon has welcomed — 7-year-old Golden Sagon, 4-year-old Powerful Queen, and 2-year-old Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell, 3-year-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, and 2-year-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, 2-year-old Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, 2-year-old Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole, and 23-month-old Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott.
He and Scott also welcomed a son named Zen S. Cannon, who sadly passed away in 2021 at just 5 months old.
Back in October, Cannon opened up about the insecurities he dealt with during his marriage to his ex-wife Mariah.
He said on the Ray Daniels Presents podcast: "I would lay up at night thinking, like, 'Is, is this who I am? Am I Mariah's man? Is that what my life is supposed to be?' " Cannon said. "There's nothing wrong with it."
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.