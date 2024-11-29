Inside Gisele Bündchen's Exotic Family Thanksgiving Getaway With Martial Arts Instructor Lover Joaquim Valente as Couple Expects First Baby

The 44-year-old model has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season as she's expecting her first child with Valente, 36.

A source said: "Gisele took the kids and headed to Costa Rica with Joaquim to spend the holiday with each other."

Bündchen and Valente returned to Costa Rica, where they previously spent a summer vacation with her kids following her 2022 divorce from Brady.

She additionally owns a home in the sunny Central America paradise, making the destination a familiar favorite of hers and her growing family.