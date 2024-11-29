Your tip
Inside Gisele Bündchen's Exotic Family Thanksgiving Getaway With Martial Arts Instructor Lover Joaquim Valente as Couple Expects First Baby

Composite photo of Gisele Bündchen.
Gisele Bündchen spent her Thanksgiving holiday in Costa Rica with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

Nov. 29 2024, Published 2:35 p.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen spent her Thanksgiving in a tropical paradise with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.

RadarOnline.com can reveal an inside look at the pregnant supermodel and jiu-jitsu instructor's holiday in Costa Rica.

Gisele, 44, took her two kids – son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady – on vacation with her boyfriend while the former Super Bowl winner, 47, was sacked with working the NFL Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas, Texas.

gisele bundchen halts modeling pregnancy home birth joaquim valente tom brady
Bündchen spent her Thanksgiving holiday in Costa Rica with her two kids and boyfriend.

The 44-year-old model has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season as she's expecting her first child with Valente, 36.

A source said: "Gisele took the kids and headed to Costa Rica with Joaquim to spend the holiday with each other."

Bündchen and Valente returned to Costa Rica, where they previously spent a summer vacation with her kids following her 2022 divorce from Brady.

She additionally owns a home in the sunny Central America paradise, making the destination a familiar favorite of hers and her growing family.

tom brady appeared sad strained lonely first thanksgiving nfl broadcast
Brady spent Thanksgiving alone but planned to stay 'busy' calling the NFL game in Dallas, Texas.

Brady was said to be "supportive" of his ex-wife taking their kids on vacation for the Thanksgiving holiday, as a source revealed that was "the arrangement he and Gisele agreed upon".

While the former NFL superstar was alone on Thanksgiving, the insider said he was "busy" with work and would have "plenty of time to spend with his children" over the upcoming holidays.

Gisele Bundchen

Bündchen recently shared a cryptic post sharing how there's 'no perfect roadmap to follow' in life.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian beauty recently shared a snap of her relaxing in a luxury knit lounge set while sitting on a dock with a book, along with a cryptic caption seemingly hinting at her new chapter in life.

She wrote: "There’s no guide to life, no perfect roadmap to follow. But remember everything you are, is a choice!

"To feel good, to be healthy, and to cultivate a positive mindset are daily choices that only you can commit to.

"Each day presents the opportunity to choose habits that nourish your body, uplift your spirit, and guide you toward the life you truly want to live."

tom brady appeared sad strained lonely first thanksgiving nfl broadcast
Sources said Brady has been 'struggling' amid Bündchen's pregnancy news.

As Bündchen embraced her life post-divorce, insiders revealed Brady has been "struggling" – and was said to be "stunned" by his ex-wife's pregnancy news.

The source told RadarOnline.com: "Tom has been struggling to get his TV career off the ground after he was sent absolutely reeling by Gisele's pregnancy news.

"This holiday is going to be a sad, lonely period of reflection of him because he's single.

"He's wondering if he made a mistake letting his marriage crumble."

