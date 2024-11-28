EXCLUSIVE: Mexican Gangs Using Terrorist Communications Channel to Launch Assassination Plots Against Trump Over Border Blocking Plans
President-elect Donald Trump faces another "credible threat" to his life after dodging two home-grown assassination attempts and a plot by the Iranians to take him out.
Now Mexican cartels in charge of the multi-billion dollar drug and people smuggling operations are plotting his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Law enforcement chiefs on both sides of the border have picked up chats on the Telegram channel, used by criminals and terrorists across the globe to communicate their evil plans.
A Washington D.C. investigator told us: "Trump is on a Mexican hit list. The guy means business and is gonna move fast to shut out the immigrants and the drugs flowing from Mexico to the US.
"And that means a massive loss of business for the cartels down South. There has been a lot of chatter picked up by ourselves and our partners in Mexico about a plot to take out Mr Trump because the criminals know this would stall the plan to seal the border. No one gets things done like Trump so without Trump, the threat to their billions of dollars greatly recedes. This is a credible threat.
"They have been buoyed by how easy it is to get to Trump. He was almost killed by a bullet on the campaign trail during the election and someone else was picked up on his golf course. So getting shooter in range of him isn't an issue."
Earlier this month Iran denied it was behind a plot to kill Trump, 78.
The Justice Department announced federal charges in a thwarted Iranian plot to kill Trump before the presidential election.
According to court documents, Iranian officials asked Farhad Shakeri, 51, in September to focus on surveilling and ultimately assassinating Trump. Shakeri is still at large in Iran, the Justice Department said.
This was a newly disclosed plot and marked yet another alleged attempt on Trump’s life by the Iranian regime.
In September, the man who prosecutors say stalked Trump in Florida over the course of a month before setting up what they called a "sniper’s nest" on the fence boarding the former president’s West Palm Beach golf course pleaded not guilty to attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate.
Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces five charges including the assassination attempt, gun charges and assaulting an officer. He pleaded not guilty to each charge in federal court.
Thomas Matthew Crooks shot Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July but the bullet only grazed the politician's ear, and the gunman, 20, was killed by Secret Service agents.
Trump has just announced a major breakthrough on border talks, claiming Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has vowed to stop illegal migration into the U.S. "effective immediately".
The huge shift in policy would help the U.S. stem the flow of historic levels of illegal immigration through the border the two countries share; the number one political issue Trump vowed to address on the campaign trail.
"Mexico will stop people from going to our Southern Border, effective immediately," the president-elect posted on Truth Social. "This will go a long way toward stopping the illegal invasion of the USA. Thank you."
In another post, Trump wrote more about the agreement the two made.
"Just had a wonderful conversation with the new President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo," the Republican posted.
"She has agreed to stop Migration through Mexico, and into the United States, effectively closing our Southern Border.
"We also talked about what can be done to stop the massive drug inflow into the United States, and also, U.S. consumption of these drugs. It was a very productive conversation!"
Sheinbaum confirmed that she would be immediately addressing migration, including a caravan of migrants that was headed for the U.S.
"I had an excellent conversation with President Donald Trump," she posted on X.
"We addressed Mexico's strategy regarding the migration phenomenon, and I shared that caravans are no longer reaching the northern border as they are being addressed within Mexico."
Should the Mexican president do as Trump says and shut the border down, the massive yearly inflows of migrants from Mexico, which come from countries across the globe to cross there, should decrease dramatically.
Since 2021 there have been nearly 11 million migrant encounters, meaning those who crossed illegally, according to federal data.
In a separate post, Trump also announced a new endeavor aimed at cracking down on the 100,000+ fentanyl overdose deaths that have occurred in the U.S. in the past four years, with drug coming from China via Mexico.
"I will be working on a large scale United States Advertising Campaign, explaining how bad Fentanyl is for people to use - Millions of lives being so needlessly destroyed," another post said.
"By the time the Campaign is over, everyone will know how really bad the horror of this Drug is."
