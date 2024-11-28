EXCLUSIVE: Mexican Gangs Using Terrorist Communications Channel to Launch Assassination Plots Against Trump Over Border Blocking Plans

President-elect Donald Trump faces another "credible threat" to his life after dodging two home-grown assassination attempts and a plot by the Iranians to take him out.

Now Mexican cartels in charge of the multi-billion dollar drug and people smuggling operations are plotting his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Law enforcement chiefs on both sides of the border have picked up chats on the Telegram channel, used by criminals and terrorists across the globe to communicate their evil plans.

A Washington D.C. investigator told us: "Trump is on a Mexican hit list. The guy means business and is gonna move fast to shut out the immigrants and the drugs flowing from Mexico to the US.

"And that means a massive loss of business for the cartels down South. There has been a lot of chatter picked up by ourselves and our partners in Mexico about a plot to take out Mr Trump because the criminals know this would stall the plan to seal the border. No one gets things done like Trump so without Trump, the threat to their billions of dollars greatly recedes. This is a credible threat.