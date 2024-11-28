Donald Trump Savaged Over Latest Cabinet Pick of Picasso-Collecting MAGA Donor As Secretary of Navy: 'He Has Never Served at Sea!'

The President-elect said in a statement: "John will be a tremendous force for our Naval Servicemembers, and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision.

"He will put the business of the U.S. Navy above all else."

Critics were quick to savage his selection on social media.

One user wrote on X: "Questioning the John Phelan pick, feels like rewarding a cronie as he had no military experience."

Another added: "Trump's nominee for Secretary of the Navy has no naval or military experience whatsoever. He is a businessman."

A third commented: "Phelan did NOT serve in the military, just another rich capitalist."