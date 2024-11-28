Donald Trump Savaged Over Latest Cabinet Pick of Picasso-Collecting MAGA Donor As Secretary of Navy: 'He Has Never Served at Sea!'
Donald Trump has been slammed for naming John Phelan as his Secretary of the Navy, as the Republican donor has no previous military experience.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Phelan, 60, has been chosen due to this experience in private equity, which is likely to be questioned by Democrats as the role is usually awarded to a figure with a high-profile military background.
The President-elect said in a statement: "John will be a tremendous force for our Naval Servicemembers, and a steadfast leader in advancing my America First vision.
"He will put the business of the U.S. Navy above all else."
Critics were quick to savage his selection on social media.
One user wrote on X: "Questioning the John Phelan pick, feels like rewarding a cronie as he had no military experience."
Another added: "Trump's nominee for Secretary of the Navy has no naval or military experience whatsoever. He is a businessman."
A third commented: "Phelan did NOT serve in the military, just another rich capitalist."
Phelan co-founded MSD Capital, the private investment firm for Michael Dell, the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies.
He also is the founder and chairman of Florida-based private investment firm Rugger Management LLC.
Currently, the department is run by Carlos Del Toro, a retired Navy officer, under Joe Biden.
It is believed two other Trump loyalists — Congressman and former medical adviser Dr. Ronny Jackson and departing Rep. Mike Garcia of California — were the other candidates for the job.
Trump is said to have held a round of interviews at Mar-a-Lago on Monday that included Phelan.
Phelan and his wife Amy — who own a $38 million estate in Aspen, Colorado — spend much of their money collecting art pieces, as they own several pieces by Picasso, Andy Warhol, Basquiat and many other classic and modern artists.
The family have also been steadfast backers of Trump. Phelan gave $834,600 in April to Trump's joint fundraising committee, according to FEC filings.
He's also donated to various GOP state parties throughout the 2024 election cycle as Republicans took back the Senate and kept the House.
The Phelans hosted Trump for an August fundraiser at their Colorado home where Trump warned his backers that if he were to lose to Kamala Harris it 'could be the last election we ever have."
The president-elect has stated a desire to rid the military of 'wokeness’ and is reportedly planning to create a warrior board" of retired ex-military personnel to weed out "woke generals" deemed unfit for leadership.
The president-elect's transition team is said to be considering a draft executive order with the power to review three and four-star officers they find '"acking in requisite leadership qualities", according to the draft seen by the Wall Street Journal.
During his campaign for re-election, Trump vowed to purge the military of so-called "woke" generals, going so far as to suggest his critic and former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, could be executed for treason
Current and former U.S. officials say Trump will prioritize loyalty in his second term and root out military officers and career civil servants he perceives to be disloyal.
As commander in chief, Trump will have the power to fire any officer at will from January.
But an outside board would allow him to sidestep the Pentagon's usual system of promotion, suggesting a looming purge.
