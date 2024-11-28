EXCLUSIVE: Celebs' 'Plastic Surgery Cut Glass' Jawlines Sparking Deadly Trend for $6,000 Waking Ops to Insert Metal Into Faces
Kylie Jenner wannabes are splashing out $6,000 a time on potentially dangerous jaw and chin liposuction ops that can leave them scarred for life.
And they are awake during the invasive procedures where a metal wand is inserted under the skin to suck out fat, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
There have been cases where inexperienced practitioners have punctured the cheek or neck of patients with the instrument and also damaged nerves and arteries.
Despite being a young woman herself at just 27 years old, Jenner is rumored to have gone under the knife multiple times.
She is constantly plagued with accusations of getting many Brazilian Butt Lifts, where fat is transferred from other parts of the body to enlarge the bum and thighs, and then getting the fat removed again.
And back in May, fans noticed changes to her jaw and chin; it was sharper and more pointed than before, prompting surgery speculation.
In a bid to recreate the youngest Kar-Jenner sister’s chiseled profile, women are seeking out cheap jaw and chin liposuction on the high street, doctors have warned.
Model Bella Hadid, 28, is another star who sports an apparently sharper jawline than she once boasted.
One worried cosmetic surgeon, Dr Ed Robinson, said: "Whether those celebrities like Kylie Jenner or Bella Hadid have actually had any jaw enhancement (they have actually come out and said they have in a lot of cases), with make-up, lighting and contouring it can appear like they have, and people have been speculating about it.
"People want to look like the celebrities they see.It should really be done by a surgeon as it's quite a complicated procedure.
"It is definitely not appropriate for a non-medic to be doing.
"In fact, it is very dangerous and there are lots of potential risks like infection, scarring, nerve damage and causing fatal blood clots. There are complicated and important structures particularly around the neck that you don’t want to be messing around with.
"You’ve got most of the nerves that go towards your brain and towards your body and you have major blood vessels, there is lots of potential to cause damage by someone who doesn’t know what they are doing."
Fans were quick to notice Jenner's changed jawline.
"Her ‘new’ jaw is too over projected and has taken away the softer, feminine shape she previously had," one critic said on Instagram.
"It definitely is expensive to have the jaw line she ‘has’... I’m tired of this," a second sighed.
Another added: "For Pete's sake, can't people just be happy with what they were born with?"
But hoards of fans jumped to her defense, saying that they "loved the new look" and thought the new "masculine angle" gave her appearance a new edge.
Videos of women with enviably sharp jawlines and chins regularly tot up over three million views on TikTok, with influencer Aisha Mian, 23, being hailed for having the "strongest jawline on the planet" with 345 million likes across her videos.
