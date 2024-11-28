Your tip
Alec Baldwin's Neighbor Brands Actor 'Rude' and 'Uneducated' After He Ranted Americans are 'Uninformed About Reality'

Alec Baldwin has been slammed by neighbor for his negative comments about Americans.

By:

Nov. 28 2024, Published 9:20 a.m. ET

Alec Baldwin's neighbor has slammed the veteran actor for branding Americans "uninformed" during a recent rant at a film festival.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Madeline Hill, 20, described the actor as "rude" and claimed he's "uneducated" himself.

Baldwin's neighbor branded him 'rude' and 'uneducated'.

Baldwin, 66, made the comments after receiving this year's Lifetime Achievement Award at the Torino Film Festival in northern Italy.

He said in a press conference: "Americans are very uninformed about reality — what's really going on.

"Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information."

But his inflammatory, anti-American comments have enraged New Yorkers — including one of Baldwin's neighbors, who said he has no right to be talking about what everyday Americans believe, especially with his "attitude" problem.

Another New York local claims Baldwin 'needs to come back to New York to get informed'.

Hill said: "I actually live across the street from Alec Baldwin.

"He's been rude to me so many times. He is an uneducated man in himself."

She's not really other fuming Big Apple resident wondering why Baldwin — who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of Rust in 2021 and walked away scot-free — is even talking about the rest of the country, when he has bigger problems to deal with.

Responding to the actor's comments, the local said: "Why didn't he get charged for (involuntary) manslaughter? I think that he's definitely misinformed. He needs to come back to New York to get informed."

Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of his film Rust in 2021.

Baldwin has stirred controversy over the years for his reckless and rude behavior with the public — calling a photographer a "c--- sucking f-----t" to his face in 2013 outside his Greenwich Village home.

In 2016, he was caught in a foul-mouthed tirade at a photographer trying to take photos of him in a public place.

He yelled: "You're a piece of trash," along with several expletives, adding "Stay away from my wife."

As the photographer tried to reason with the actor, Baldwin got in his face and yelled back at the top of his voice: "Shut up! You're a piece of garbage."

Baldwin previously ranted at a photographer while out with wife Hilaria.

In 2018, he was arrested for punching a New Yorker who stole his parking spot in an expletive-filled outburst. He later pled guilty.

And in 2021, an umbrella-wielding Baldwin was filmed aggressively rushing towards a New York Post reporter who confronted him outside Woody Allen's Manhattan townhouse.

Baldwin wasn't the only one in hot water over his most recent rant.

Sharon Stone, 66, also made comments about the nation's residents at the same film festival, appearing to compare Donald Trump to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini — noting he was only elected because Americans lacked knowledge and don't travel enough.

Sharon Stone also laid into 'uneducated' Americans.

She said: "My country is in the midst of adolescence. Adolescence is very arrogant. Adolescence thinks it knows everything.

"Adolescence is naïve and ignorant and arrogant. And we are in our ignorant, arrogant adolescence."

Stone added: "We haven't seen this before in our country. So Americans who don't travel, who 80 percent don't have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naivete."

