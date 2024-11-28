Alec Baldwin's Neighbor Brands Actor 'Rude' and 'Uneducated' After He Ranted Americans are 'Uninformed About Reality'

Baldwin, 66, made the comments after receiving this year's Lifetime Achievement Award at the Torino Film Festival in northern Italy.

He said in a press conference: "Americans are very uninformed about reality — what's really going on.

"Americans have an appetite for a little bit of information."

But his inflammatory, anti-American comments have enraged New Yorkers — including one of Baldwin's neighbors, who said he has no right to be talking about what everyday Americans believe, especially with his "attitude" problem.