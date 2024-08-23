Baldwin's New Crisis: Alec's Reality TV Show 'in Chaos' as He's 'Winding Everyone Up on Set and Doesn't Get the Concept'

Sources claimed Hilaria, 40, wanted to "turn herself and her family into superstars" even as her husband struggled under the stress and pressures of the trial.

The source shared: "Hilaria's fascinated with the spotlight and wants to turn herself and her family into superstars and not just through association with Alec."

"A lot of people around Alec think it's bonkers for him to consider doing a reality show now when he's absolutely consumed with stress and worry and financial hardships on top of everything else. He's doing the show but with a heavy heart and Hilaria's not giving him much of an option."