Baldwin's New Crisis: Alec's Reality TV Show 'in Chaos' as He's 'Winding Everyone Up on Set and Doesn't Get the Concept'
Alec Baldwin is struggling to transfer his big screen talents to reality TV.
The 30 Rock star's new show is already facing problems as sources reveal Alec hasn't quite grasped the reality show's concept – and is getting on everyone's "last nerve" on set, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A crew member said: "Alec thinks he's filming a movie, not a cheap reality show.
"He doesn't seem to understand there is no script or lines for him to learn."
Despite apparently failing to understand the "reality" in reality TV, the insider claimed Alec, 66, is as arrogant as ever on the set of The Baldwins.
The insider said: "The problem with Alec is he thinks he knows best, on everything from storylines to the camera angles to the lighting.
"It's a disaster!"
As RadarOnline.com reported, Alec's wife Hilaria pushed for the TV show about their family as he faced involuntary manslaughter charges over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins – who was killed on the set of his Western flick Rust when a prop gun fired a live round.
The case was ultimately dismissed when a New Mexico judge ruled prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the actor's defense team.
Sources claimed Hilaria, 40, wanted to "turn herself and her family into superstars" even as her husband struggled under the stress and pressures of the trial.
The source shared: "Hilaria's fascinated with the spotlight and wants to turn herself and her family into superstars and not just through association with Alec."
"A lot of people around Alec think it's bonkers for him to consider doing a reality show now when he's absolutely consumed with stress and worry and financial hardships on top of everything else. He's doing the show but with a heavy heart and Hilaria's not giving him much of an option."
Her dream of achieving reality TV stardom was evident when Alec brought a film crew with him to his manslaughter trial.
Photos captured videographer Jenna Rosher following the 66-year-old and his wife as they arrived at the Santa Fe courthouse.
Rosher appeared to be discreetly filming the duo with an iPhone 15 Pro Max and was spotted jumping out of a vehicle to capture the pair's entrance.
Interestingly, while paparazzi and media were held back, the videographer seemingly had special access to Alec as she documented his every move.
Rosher's presence at the high-profile trial fueled theories Alec and Hilaria planned to use the trial as material for their reality show, which is set to premiere on TLC in 2025.
The series is rumored to follow Alec, Hilaria and their seven children – daughters Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria, Ilaria Catalina Irena and four sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas – as well as his legal woes.
