Ben Affleck 'Continuing Relentless Mission to Suck Up to Jilted Ex Jennifer Lopez' as He's 'Petrified' She'll Fleece Him For $150M Fortune in Divorce

Ben Affleck is said to be gripped with fear his ex Jennifer Lopez will fleece him for a fortune in their looming divorce deal.

By:

Nov. 28 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Spineless Ben Affleck is publicly sucking up to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, in a desperate ploy to avoid a bitter divorce battle and save as much of his $150 million fortune as possible, sources told RadarOnline.com.

In truth, the sources note, Affleck, 52, couldn't be happier to have escaped the 55-year-old diva's demanding ways, but he also knows he's better off keeping her as happy as possible so she doesn't get vindictive and turn their divorce into World War III.

Affleck recently did some buttering up by gushing about J.Lo's performance as the mom of a one-legged collegiate wrestler in the movie Unstoppable.

Affleck is said to be publicly sucking up to his soon-to-be ex-wife Lopez in a desperate ploy to avoid a bitter divorce battle and save as much of his $150 million fortune as possible.

"Jennifer is spectacular", he praised while promoting the flick he helped produce with pal Matt Damon.

Those kind words could actually do him a lot more good than her in the long run.

"Ben's telling everyone that Jennifer's great in the movie because he knows she'll be pleased to hear it", noted an insider. "That shows what a suck-up he is. Clearly, his flattery is meant to oil the wheels of their divorce so it goes as smoothly as possible."

An insider said: 'Ben's telling everyone that Jennifer's great in the movie because he knows she'll be pleased to hear it.'

Worth an estimated $400million, the Latina spitfire's wealth dwarfs Ben's bank account, so a long legal battle would drain his bottom line more than hers.

"Ben's doing everything he can to avoid a protracted divorce and save whatever he can financially", blabbed the insider. Meanwhile, Lopez has taken the high road and seems to be handling the split as well as possible.

"Now I think, with everything that's happened in my life and in my relationships, and even in my career, it's like, give yourself a bit of comfort and love", she recently reflected.

Even though Affleck is estranged from Lopez, sources say the key to his happiness still lies in keeping her happy.

And even though Affleck is estranged from Lopez, our source said the key to his happiness still lies in keeping her happy.

"Ben is relieved he got out of that relationship and loves being on his own again", confided the insider. "He really feels he's dodged a bullet, but if Jennifer knew all this, she wouldn't be so agreeable.

"That's why he's being so nice to her.”

