Ben Affleck 'Continuing Relentless Mission to Suck Up to Jilted Ex Jennifer Lopez' as He's 'Petrified' She'll Fleece Him For $150M Fortune in Divorce
Spineless Ben Affleck is publicly sucking up to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, in a desperate ploy to avoid a bitter divorce battle and save as much of his $150 million fortune as possible, sources told RadarOnline.com.
In truth, the sources note, Affleck, 52, couldn't be happier to have escaped the 55-year-old diva's demanding ways, but he also knows he's better off keeping her as happy as possible so she doesn't get vindictive and turn their divorce into World War III.
Affleck recently did some buttering up by gushing about J.Lo's performance as the mom of a one-legged collegiate wrestler in the movie Unstoppable.
"Jennifer is spectacular", he praised while promoting the flick he helped produce with pal Matt Damon.
Those kind words could actually do him a lot more good than her in the long run.
"Ben's telling everyone that Jennifer's great in the movie because he knows she'll be pleased to hear it", noted an insider. "That shows what a suck-up he is. Clearly, his flattery is meant to oil the wheels of their divorce so it goes as smoothly as possible."
- Ben Affleck 'Was in Desperate Damage Control Overdrive Mode' When He Praised Ex Jennifer Lopez As She Stepped Out to Promote New Movie
- Revealed: The 'Ultra-Cynical' Reason Ben Affleck Broke His Silence to Praise His Diva Ex Jennifer Lopez As She Promotes New Movie
- J Lo 'Joining Forces' With Jen Garner to Help Fix Marriage Issues With Ben: Sources
DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.
Worth an estimated $400million, the Latina spitfire's wealth dwarfs Ben's bank account, so a long legal battle would drain his bottom line more than hers.
"Ben's doing everything he can to avoid a protracted divorce and save whatever he can financially", blabbed the insider. Meanwhile, Lopez has taken the high road and seems to be handling the split as well as possible.
"Now I think, with everything that's happened in my life and in my relationships, and even in my career, it's like, give yourself a bit of comfort and love", she recently reflected.
And even though Affleck is estranged from Lopez, our source said the key to his happiness still lies in keeping her happy.
"Ben is relieved he got out of that relationship and loves being on his own again", confided the insider. "He really feels he's dodged a bullet, but if Jennifer knew all this, she wouldn't be so agreeable.
"That's why he's being so nice to her.”
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.