Ben Affleck 'Continuing Relentless Mission to Suck Up to Jilted Ex Jennifer Lopez' as He's 'Petrified' She'll Fleece Him For $150M Fortune in Divorce

Spineless Ben Affleck is publicly sucking up to his soon-to-be ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez, in a desperate ploy to avoid a bitter divorce battle and save as much of his $150 million fortune as possible, sources told RadarOnline.com.

In truth, the sources note, Affleck, 52, couldn't be happier to have escaped the 55-year-old diva's demanding ways, but he also knows he's better off keeping her as happy as possible so she doesn't get vindictive and turn their divorce into World War III.

Affleck recently did some buttering up by gushing about J.Lo's performance as the mom of a one-legged collegiate wrestler in the movie Unstoppable.