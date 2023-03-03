Tory Lanez Demands 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Sit For Deposition In Assault Battle

Embattled rapper Tory Lanez has demanded Love & Hip Hop star Prince sit for a deposition and be grilled about his recent accusations in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, lawyers for Lanez asked a Miami judge to force Prince to appear for a depo.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Prince sued Lanez for assault. He claimed the pint-sized rapper and his entourage had attacked him on two separate occasions.

Article continues below advertisement

The first incident went down at LIV nightclub on November 8, 2019. Prince said Lanez punched him in the face after a verbal altercation. The reality star the rapper’s team then jumped him causing him “blunt trauma” to his neck, chest and back. In 2020, Prince said he ran into Lanez again at a separate Miami nightclub. He said Lanez punched him once again.

Source: MEGA; @PRINCEHASSPOKEN/INSTAGRAM

Article continues below advertisement

“Immediately after punching [Prince] in the face, [Tory’s] employee/agent fled and attempted to enter [Tory’s] vehicle. However, [Tory] yelled at the agent/employee and instructed him to leave the premises in a separate vehicle,” the suit read. Lanez argued his actions were done in self-defense and moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

Recently, Lanez asked the court to enforce a settlement that Prince allegedly signed. However, days later, Prince asked for the settlement NOT to be enforced claiming he was pressured into signing the document. “[Lanez] presented me with a document that he drafted himself and ordered that I sign the agreement,” Prince said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @PRINCEHASSPOKEN/INSTAGRAM

“He told me not to contact my lawyer when I told him I needed my lawyer to review the agreement,” he added. Prince said he arrived at the meeting to find the rapper with a member of his team. “This individual is the same individual who was ordered by [Lanez] to attack me at the Vendome night club and he did so. I cannot share his identity at this time as this individual threatened me that if I mention his name, I would be severely injured or even killed. This individual was in possession of a firearm which was visible at the meeting,” Prince said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Now, Lanez wants Prince to sit for a depo to answer questions under oath. He said he paid the reality star $20k in exchange for the suit being dismissed — and therefore, he wants the deal enforced in court. The judge has yet to rule.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, back in December, Lanez has found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. He is currently incarcerated and will be sentenced later this year.