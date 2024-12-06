Yoko Ono Doomed to Take Grief Over John Lennon's Assassination to Grave: How Singer, 91, Will 'Never Get Over' Her Love for Beatle — As Fans Mark 44th Anniversary of His Murder
This weekend may mark 44 years since the death of John Lennon, but for his widowed wife, Yoko Ono, it feels like yesterday.
The 91-year-old has never stopped mourning the loss of her love, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lennon was gunned down by demented fan Mark David Chapman on December 8, 1980. The now 69-year-old shot The Beatles legend four times in the back outside his Manhattan apartment.
Chapman was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison the next year, after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
With the anniversary near once more, Ono is forced to relive that horrific day.
Lennon and Ono's son, Sean Ono Lennon, 49, said his mom is still haunted by her past with the musician.
Speaking to the BBC, he reflected: "I grew up with my mom speaking about my dad every day. She famously cut her hair when my dad died (because) in Japan, you used to cut your hair when your husband dies. So she spoke of him every day and I think she never has moved on from that relationship."
Ono and Lennon were married for 11 years before he was killed.
But their marriage had its troubles, and in 1973, Ono exiled Lennon from their home after a fight. The singer found solace with his personal assistant, May Pang, and moved in with her.
Pang and Lennon began a relationship that lasted more than 18 months. Lennon later referred to this time as his "Lost Weekend", which Sean called a tricky time for the whole family.
He recalled: "The truth is, even when they were apart, they were always talking. So I don’t think they ever really broke up. All his stuff was still in the apartment with my mom. It’s not like they had a real separation.
"And on top of it, all my dad was thinking about was her."
Sean said although apart, Lennon was always "deeply in love" with Ono.
"I think every relationship is very difficult, and I don’t believe that human beings have really solved the love equation. So I think they did the best of anyone I can see," he said.
Now in her 90's, Ono is confined to a wheelchair, and there have long been fears the end could be near for the frail widow.
An insider previously told RadarOnline.com: "Yoko's in a very bad way right now. She's rail thin and not doing well at all. She's always had such a great spirit, but that spark is almost gone now."
But even now, Lennon is on her mind and in her heart.
The source continued: "Yoko talks about her husband John and how she's hoping to see him again in heaven. It's as if she knows she's dying and is preparing for the end."
