EXCLUSIVE: Sylvester Stallone's 'Escape Plan' Exposed: How 'Rambo' Icon's Wife Jennifer Flavin Accused Him of 'Hiding Money' Before Divorce Bombshell after 25-Year Marriage
Sylvester Stallone’s "escape plan" has been exposed as his wife Jennifer Flavin accused the Rambo icon of "hiding money" before she filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the Hollywood couple's nasty split just before they reconciled and gave their relationship a second chance.
After Flavin's bombshell divorce filing, she claimed that her movie star spouse had "an escape plan" regarding their 25-year marriage.
According to her filing, the former model claimed that Stallone “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of material assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”
Flavin also requested that the Hollywood icon be "prohibited from selling or transferring any assets until their split is finalized."
Stallone fired back at the accusations and denied any wrongdoing on his end.
An insider said: “They have lived very decadently for decades, and Jennifer is not going to walk away with a penny less than she feels she deserves.”
Stallone has a net worth of $400 million from his very successful career in Hollywood as an actor, screenwriter, producer, and director.
As previously reported, Flavin filed for divorce in August 2022 after 25 years of marriage.
An insider said to People at the time: "When Jen filed for divorce, she felt she had no option. She felt unheard and was very frustrated. [Sylvester] always wanted to work things out. They love each other. They want to keep their family together."
In late September 2022, Flavin called off the divorce proceedings.
The couple first met in 1988 at a restaurant in California and wed in 1997 after having a very rocky romance.
Besides their shocking divorce, Stallone also revealed details about their brutal split that involved FedEx.
Stallone sat down with Sean Hannity for the first episode of his new Fox Nation series and admitted that he split with Flavin in 1994 via FedEx in 1994.
Hannity asked: “Who FedExs a break-up letter?”
The movie star replied: “A coward does. That’s the most insincere break-up you can get."
He added: “You can’t even say… you put it down in words ‘cause you don’t have the guts to do it face-to-face.”
Stallone claimed that he ended the relationship via FedEx because he knew he "didn't want to" call it quits in person.
Flavin opened up about that split in an interview with People that year.
The model explained that the actor ended their six-year-long relationship to an end with a "six-page handwritten letter, in pen."
She added: "It was pretty sloppy."
Flavin also revealed that she didn't know the reason behind the split until she learned about Stallone's affair with fellow supermodel Janice Dickinson.
Stallone and Flavin's relationship seems to be on a better track following their nasty and very public splits.
They share three daughters together — Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet.
