Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Sylvester Stallone
Exclusive Details

Sylvester Stallone Flirts With Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin On Instagram While Divorce Rages On

sylvester stallone jennifer flavin rumors split tattoo covered jpg
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 19 2022, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sylvester Stallone doesn't appear ready to throw in the towel on his marriage and shot his shot with his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Monday, September 19, Stallone posted an intimate set of two photos on his Instagram. The first was a snap of him with Flavin captioned, a simple one word, “Wonderful….," alluded to fans that his marriage issues may be over.

Article continues below advertisement
sylvester stallone divorce ex jennifer flavin wife hiding assets million mansion pp
Source: MEGA

However, the photograph is not a new snap of the Stallones. In fact, it’s an old throwback photo being seemingly repurposed as new.

The next photo in the series showed the estranged couple with their children from years back.

The trip down memory lane that was posted to his page is stark in contrast to Palm Beach County court records, which show that as of Monday, neither Sylvester nor his estranged wife, Jennifer, who filed for divorce, has rescinded the dismissed the case.

Article continues below advertisement
sylvester stallone divorce ex jennifer flavin wife hiding assets million mansion
Source: MEGA

Until one makes the move, the divorce is still on in the eyes of the law. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Flavin filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. She demanded the exclusive right to use the couple's Palm Beach mansion and accused the Rocky star of hiding marital assets.

Her lawyer wrote, "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

In response, Syl objected to the $35 million mansion being used by Flavin but agreed to the divorce. The 76-year-old said that his marriage was "irretrievably broken."

Article continues below advertisement

He denied he was hiding assets or had “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."

Sylvester's lawyers said the actor had “has not engaged” in that activity. The actor also said he was not against paying for Flavin’s legal bills but wanted the “conduct of each party” to be watched by the court.

untitled design
Source: mega

Flavin has kept a low-profile in the weeks since filing for divorce.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.