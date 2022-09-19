Sylvester Stallone Flirts With Estranged Wife Jennifer Flavin On Instagram While Divorce Rages On
Sylvester Stallone doesn't appear ready to throw in the towel on his marriage and shot his shot with his estranged wife Jennifer Flavin on social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Monday, September 19, Stallone posted an intimate set of two photos on his Instagram. The first was a snap of him with Flavin captioned, a simple one word, “Wonderful….," alluded to fans that his marriage issues may be over.
However, the photograph is not a new snap of the Stallones. In fact, it’s an old throwback photo being seemingly repurposed as new.
The next photo in the series showed the estranged couple with their children from years back.
The trip down memory lane that was posted to his page is stark in contrast to Palm Beach County court records, which show that as of Monday, neither Sylvester nor his estranged wife, Jennifer, who filed for divorce, has rescinded the dismissed the case.
Until one makes the move, the divorce is still on in the eyes of the law. As RadarOnline.com first reported, earlier this month, Flavin filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage. She demanded the exclusive right to use the couple's Palm Beach mansion and accused the Rocky star of hiding marital assets.
Her lawyer wrote, "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."
In response, Syl objected to the $35 million mansion being used by Flavin but agreed to the divorce. The 76-year-old said that his marriage was "irretrievably broken."
He denied he was hiding assets or had “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate."
Sylvester's lawyers said the actor had “has not engaged” in that activity. The actor also said he was not against paying for Flavin’s legal bills but wanted the “conduct of each party” to be watched by the court.
Flavin has kept a low-profile in the weeks since filing for divorce.