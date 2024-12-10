Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence on Medical Scare — Actor Had 'Brain Bleed That led to a Stroke'
The actor and singer revealed details about his secret health crisis in 2023 and how he woke up in a wheelchair after 20 days.
Jamie Foxx has finally broken his silence on his terrifying medical scare in 2023 that caused him to step away from the spotlight for six months.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that the 56-year-old actor admitted that he doesn't "remember 20 days" following a brain bleed that led to a stroke.
In April 2023, it was reported that Foxx was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical complication, and only very few details were released about his condition.
The Oscar-winning actor opened up about the secret health scare in his new special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was…, on Netflix.
Before sharing details about the terrifying incident, Foxx wiped his eyes and said: “Please, Lord, let me get through this.”
The actor explained: "On April 11, I was having a bad headache, and I asked my boy for aspirin. I realized quickly that when you're in a medical emergency, your boys don't know what the f--- to do."
Foxx was taken to a doctor in Georgia and received a cortisone shot.
At the time, the actor was in Atlanta to film the Netflix comedy Back in Action starring Cameron Diaz.
Foxx’s sister, Deidra Dixon, took him to Piedmont Hospital, where he received care that "saved his life" from the "angel" staff.
He explained that a doctor told his sister “horrible news” and told her: “He's having a brain bleed that has led to a stroke. If I don’t go in his head right now, we’re going to lose him.”
After Foxx underwent surgery, Dixon was told: “We didn’t find where it was coming from, but he is having a stroke. He may be able to make a full recovery, but it’s going to be the worst year of his life.”
Foxx said that during the surgery he remembered feeling “oddly peaceful” in a “tunnel", but he "didn't see the light."
He joked: “It was hot in that tunnel. S–t, am I going to the wrong place in this motherf–ker? Because I looked at the end of the tunnel, and I thought I saw the devil like, ‘Come on.’”
The Blame It On The Alcohol singer admitted that he "doesn't remember 20 days", and on May 4, he woke up in a wheelchair.
He said: “I was like, ‘Why the f— am i in a wheelchair?’ I’m just coming out of s—.”
Foxx added the whole scenario felt “like a f------ prank.”
The actor revealed that he saw a psychiatrist following the terrifying incident, and it led him to have deep conversations with God.
After the surgery and scare, Foxx used humor to help heal and recover.
His mantra became: “If I can stay funny, I can stay alive."
Foxx explained why his family opted to keep his health scare out of the spotlight and a secret until now.
He said: 'I was dizzy from the stroke, so my head would bob around, and my family thought everyone would "meme the f***" out of me."'
Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… is now streaming on Netflix.
