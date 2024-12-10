Cher Reveals Heart-Wrenching Details of Her Secret Gruesome Abortion at 17
The diva has told how she was rocked to her core when she discovered she was pregnant as a teen — before the shock turned into even more torment
Cher has unleashed gut-wrenching details about her traumatic abortion at just 17 years old with Sonny Bono.
In her explosive new book, Cher: The Memoir: Part One, the singer got candid about feeling excited to have Sonny's baby at the time, but a twist of "fate" left her crying in agony with the songwriter by her side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cher detailed how she had been living with Sonny for a bit when she fell pregnant at 17, which she labeled a "huge shock" since they "hadn't been trying at all".
She also admitted they weren't exactly "not careful", noting how contraceptive pills were only available to married women at the time.
Explaining how they felt about potentially having a child together, Cher wrote: "The weird thing was that once I found out I was going to have Sonny's baby, it was hard to be unhappy.
"Sonny was excited too, but worried that a baby would interfere with his work in the music industry. Plus, he already had a daughter."
The Grammy winner then said "fate intervened" and she lost the baby at 16 weeks, leading her to be in extreme burning pain that left her screaming all the way to the doctor's office.
She said: "I was so scared because I was in so much pain and didn't know what was happening."
Cher explained the abortion procedure, saying doctors laid her on a table, "made some bad faces", and began "cutting".
The singer added: "They kept on putting something in a metal tin that sounded like fish flopping or pieces of liver hitting a pan. It sounded worse than it was, because as he cut he was relieving the pressure and the pain."
Cher said Sonny was "right there for her" and recalled how they "cried together at their loss".
She continued: "When it was over, Sonny took me home to rest, where I went quiet and withdrew into myself for a while. Within a week, though, we were right back at Gold Star to pick up where we'd left off."
Sonny and Cher went on to have a rollercoaster marriage, which she fully detailed in Part 1 of her new book.
It all began when the two met at a coffee shop, where Sonny joined Cher and a group of her friends. While it wasn't exactly "love at first sight", Cher noted how "everyone else in the room faded" when he walked up to her booth.
Cher also mentioned how Sonny initially attempted to swindle her friend Melissa – although she was gay and had zero interest in pursuing the songwriter.
The singer went on to live with Sonny after bopping around with different friends, although her mom wasn't too happy with her 16-year-old daughter shacking up with a man 10 years her senior.
While they were friends for a while at the start, they got married in 1964 and divorced in 1975, welcoming one child, Chaz, along the way.
The collaborators had an incredibly tumultuous relationship, with Cher even admitting in her memoir to having suicidal thoughts while married to Sonny.
EXCLUSIVE: Clint Eastwood Doomed to Die Frozen out of Hollywood — How Tough Guy Icon a 'Broken Exile' as He's Punished for Right-Wing Politics
Angelina Jolie's Pain: 'Super-Strained' Star Makes Heartbreaking Admission About Acting Career Amid Fears for her Mental and Physical Health
She wrote: "I stepped barefoot onto the balcony of our suite and stared down. I was dizzy with loneliness. I saw how easy it would be to step over the edge and simply disappear. For a few crazy minutes I couldn’t imagine any other option."
The 78-year-old said she reached this point "five or six times", but each time she would think about her child, which helped pull her away from the suicidal thoughts.
Elsewhere in her book, Cher also admitted to having an affair while married to Sonny, revealing she even told him she wanted to sleep with a younger guitarist named Bill – a "tall 21-year-old with a Texas drawl".
Sonny, who went on to serve as the 16th mayor of Palm Springs, California, died in January 1998.
Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.